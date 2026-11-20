Carlota Ciganda’s slow-play reputation is about to cost her. The Spanish veteran knows the LPGA’s stricter pace-of-play rules for 2027 will hurt her most. Starting next season, a player timed over 35 holes in a year will face a $35,000 fine. That figure marks a steep climb from 2026, when the threshold was 40 holes, and the penalty was $5,000.

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Ciganda has spent years on tour as one of golf’s most deliberate competitors, and she does not hide from that label. “Obviously, being one of the slowest players, it’s not going to help me,” she told Golfweek after shooting an opening 68 at the CME Group Tour Championship. “But yeah, I do think I have to play quicker, that’s what everyone wants, they say.” She questioned whether the rule change would actually speed up rounds. “I don’t think it’s going to make that much of a difference, five, six minutes. But if that’s what they want and they’re happy, just have to go with what the majority wants.”

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Being constantly labeled as slow wears on her. “I mean it is what it is, some are fast, some are slow, that’s how I play,” Ciganda told Golfweek. “I do try to play quicker, but yeah, it’s a little bit tiring when everyone is telling you that you are slow.”

The financial hit worries her most. “If you are playing better and you are making a lot of money and have to pay that amount,” she told Golfweek, explaining that fines sting differently depending on a player’s earnings. “I mean, no one wants to pay; it’s a lot of money. I will try to play quicker and not have to pay that amount of money.”

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Under the 2027 policy, the maximum time allowed for a single shot drops from 70 seconds to 60 seconds. The tour is also eliminating warnings for minor overages of one to five seconds. Instead, players will pay $2,000 for a first offense, $4,000 for a second and $8,000 for a third. Overages of six to 15 seconds still bring a one-stroke penalty plus a fine, while delays of 16 seconds or more carry a two-stroke penalty and a fine.

Ciganda’s penalty record shows why she is concerned. Her documented penalties and fines include at least four notable infractions, including a two-stroke penalty at the Buick LPGA Shanghai in October 2026. Before that, she won the 18th hole at the 2021 Bank of Hope Match Play to halve her match, only for a slow-play penalty to flip the result into a loss. In 2023, officials disqualified her from the Amundi Evian Championship after she refused to accept a two-stroke penalty and signed an incorrect scorecard. Then, in 2024, she paid a $4,000 slow-play fine at The Annika, the same week she claimed the final spot in the CME field.

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In Shanghai, officials assessed her two-stroke penalty during the third round while she was inside the top three. Ciganda and American Yealimi Noh were the final players penalized for slow play on tour in 2026, a season that saw five one-stroke penalties and two two-stroke penalties.

Ciganda pointed to 30 mph winds and a difficult lie in the rough as the cause of her delay in China. “I think you have to consider everything,” she said of that ruling, adding, “I don’t think the rules official sometimes understands the situation.”

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World No. 1 Nelly Korda sits at the opposite end of the pace spectrum. She has never received a slow-play penalty and strongly backs the crackdown. “I’m a big fan,” Korda said at The Annika. She noted that “no one wants to be out here for five-plus hours.”

Korda has experienced marathon rounds firsthand. She played a round lasting over 5½ hours alongside Charley Hull at The Annika in 2024, and several groups at the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship needed over six hours to finish. “It’s ridiculous,” Korda said of the delays. “I feel sorry for the fans.”

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Those long rounds also threaten the tour’s television growth. In 2026, every LPGA round aired live without tape delays for the first time. For 2027, Commissioner Craig Kessler secured a 50 percent increase in weekend network broadcast windows immediately following PGA Tour coverage on CBS and NBC. When rounds stretch past five hours, tournaments risk missing live broadcast windows and losing casual viewers tuning in after men’s events.

Hull favors even harsher punishments than the new policy includes. “I’m quite ruthless,” Hull said. She proposed a two-shot penalty for every bad timing, arguing that after three penalties, “you lose your tour card instantly.” Hull admitted that slow play is “quite a hard one to improve” and has pushed for two-ball groupings to speed up play. She acknowledged that strict enforcement could eventually catch fast players like her too.

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A player-led pace-of-play committee, featuring Allisen Corpuz, Lindy Duncan, Sofia Garcia, Jennifer Kupcho, and Riley Smyth, helped draft the 2027 rules. The LPGA reported that overall round times didn’t improve in 2026 while the number of timed holes jumped 12 percent. Tour officials noted that players were taking longer to reach the tee and prepare for approach shots, leading to bottlenecks on demanding courses. Commissioner Kessler said that players applauded when leadership unveiled the aggressive new policy during a recent meeting. Mandatory seminars and one-on-one coaching for players and caddies will take place in January to review the updates before the new season begins.

Ciganda’s immediate focus remains on finishing strong at the CME Group Tour Championship. Once the 2027 season starts, however, she will have to adapt quickly. “I will try to play quicker,” she said, and next year will test whether she can beat the clock and protect her paycheck.