‘I’ll Be Dead’: Rory McIlroy Gives Blunt Answer on Concerns About Golf Legacy Ahead of The Open

Just a decade or two ago, golf could not be separated from its iconic names like Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, or Tiger Woods. Similarly, it’s now hard not to recognize players like Rory McIlroy or Scottie Scheffler. While it’s natural for fans to celebrate their legacy in the sport, the World No. 2 isn’t very keen to be recognized or even thought about much. That said, however, Rory McIlroy has a legacy, whether he wants it or not. The six-time major champion shares in a blunt response why there’s more to sport for him than an enduring legacy.

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“No, I don’t really care. I would like to think that the people that love and care about me think a certain way of me, but yeah, I’ll be long gone. I’ll be dead. I don’t think I’ll be seeing what people say about me. I’ll be six feet under. I don’t think I’ll be a ghost. I don’t think I’ll be, you know, like—yeah, I don’t care,” McIlroy said.

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Speaking to the media at his pre-tournament press conference ahead of the 154th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale, McIlroy was asked how concerned he is with his legacy once he is no longer around to see how he’s remembered. Furthermore, the question probed whether that kind of thing matters to him at all.

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McIlroy’s answer is both surprising and understandable at once, surprising given the record and the stature he has achieved in the sport and understandable because McIlroy has been open about feeling lighter since completing his career Grand Slam. In fact, he shared that he understands it as a goalpost crossed rather than the whole point.

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He became the sixth player to complete the career Grand Slam last year and defended his Masters title in April, becoming only the fourth sportsman to go back-to-back at Augusta after Jack Nicklaus, Sir Nick Faldo, and Tiger Woods. That victory took his major count to six, tying him with players like Phil Mickelson among active players and placing him 12th in history.

Recognition for his contribution to the sport has followed accordingly. He became the BBC Sports Personality of the Year in 2025, only the third golfer to ever win it. Moreover, as an honor for his performance, the DP World Tour has named an annual award after him. Introduced in 2026, the award will be given to members who perform best across all four majors in the season.

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With all the wins and notable achievements, McIlroy has also brought a calmer persona this campaign. It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say wins and losses are just a part of the game for him now. His performance at the Genesis Scottish Open, for instance, was a learning lesson. He took it as something to rectify instead of a major loss.

McIlroy further shares that if there’s a version of legacy that matters to him, it’s the one held by people in his circle rather than public perception or an achievement record.

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“Yeah, I think it would be—I’m sure Scottie said something similar, but I think it would be a pretty unfulfilling pursuit if you’re just chasing records and chasing results. You have to enjoy the process,” he added. “You have to enjoy the journey to get there. I’ve learned that the hard way at times by chasing results and chasing records too much.”

“Yeah, it’s not like when I step onto the golf course—you’re obviously trying to win, but winning is such a—like, it’s not a real, tangible goal, right? So the real goal is I want to do this with my swing, or I want to hit this sort of shot, or I want to feel good when I’m over the ball, whatever it is,” he stated.

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McIlroy isn’t the only one to feel that way after achieving the pinnacle of his career. Last year, at the Open Championship, World No.1 Scottie Scheffler turned to the media, emphasizing, “What’s the point of winning a golf event?”

That philosophy has extended to this year, too, as he reflects on the achievement.

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“I don’t really play for his place in history. This is going to sound a little morbid, but at the end of the day, I’m going to live my life, and it’s going to end.” Scheffler said.

While the two stalwarts seem to harbour a self-effacing mindset, the Royal Birkdale will certainly test their mettle.

McIlroy and Scheffler ready to tee up at the Open Championship

McIlroy is getting ready to tee up at Royal Birkdale, chasing a Claret Jug this year. His history at Birkdale isn’t a blank slate either. He finished tied for fourth here in 2017, seven shots behind champion Jordan Spieth. He had clawed back from 5 over through six holes in the opening round.

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His only Claret Jug came twelve years ago down the coast at Royal Liverpool in a wire-to-wire win that made him just the third player since 1934 to collect three different majors by the age of 25. McIlroy has always shared a liking for the championship, and he has even spoken warmly about Birkdale’s redesign since arriving this week. He called it one of the best courses on the Open rota and picked out the reworked fifth as a hole he genuinely likes. A second Claret Jug here would pair with April’s Masters defense and pull him a step closer to matching Harry Vardon’s record.

The World No.1 is also on the field with him, ready to defend his title. Scheffler arrives after missing the cut at the Genesis Scottish Open, his first in nearly four years. The leaderboard will decide which of the players end up making a legacy, whether they care about it or not.