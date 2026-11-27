Anthony Kim’s journey in professional golf is a lesson many young golfers can learn from. The purchases Kim made after earning his first $270k payday on the PGA Tour could also be a masterclass on how not to spend money. What Kim did with his money sparked a blunt response even from someone close to him.

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“I finished second. I went from being broke to 270 bands like that,” Kim said during an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience. “So, as soon as I got that check cuz they wire it the next mo the next day, I was so excited about that money… My dumb a** decided before I bought a house, before I did anything because now I think I’m rich, right?… I called a friend of mine that I had met that knew a guy that worked for Cadillac. Got to get the Escalade… Next call, jeweler, $60,000 diamond chain.”

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While Joe Rogan was left shocked to learn what Kim purchased after earning $270,000, he asked the ex-LIV Golf star about his girlfriend’s reaction to the purchases.

Rogan asked, “And what is your girlfriend saying while you’re doing this?”

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“That I’m an idiot,” Kim responded. “Most people in my life that I’m close to that care about me call me that because I think that’s just how I just do things. I think outside the box. I don’t worry about tomorrow till today is over.”

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For the unversed, Kim earned $270,000 at the 2006 Valero Texas Open, his debut event on the PGA Tour. Kim shot 268 (69-68-66-65) and finished second to Eric Axley, who won the event. While Kim mentions he earned $270,000 by finishing T2, records suggest he earned $298,666 instead.

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Although Kim turned professional in 2006, he was not a PGA Tour member when he finished T2 at the Valero Texas Open. Kim played the event via sponsor exemption. However, in 2006, he secured a PGA Tour card for the 2007 season via Q-School.

While $270,000 was a big amount for Kim back then, he continued to earn a handsome amount as he progressed on the PGA Tour. During his PGA career, Kim has won a total of three professional events, including the AT&T National and the Wachovia Championship and the Wachovia Championship the same year. 2010 saw him win his final PGA championship.

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According to reports, Kim earned over $15 million during his time on the Tour from 2006 to 2012.

Kim also had a lucrative sponsorship deal with Nike, reportedly worth $6 million per year. While Kim’s future looked bright, things eventually went downhill.

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At the 2012 Wells Fargo Championship, Kim withdrew after Round 1. It was his third consecutive withdrawal that year. Following the event, he took a 12-year break from professional golf before returning to LIV Golf.

During the break, Sports Illustrated published a report in 2014 that mentioned that Anthony Kim had an insurance policy covering disability due to injury worth roughly $10 million tax-free. However, after Kim returned to professional golf by signing with LIV Golf, he opened up on the issue.

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“I know public opinion is that I took this money and ran and decided I was just gonna kind of hang out,” Kim said in an interview with LIV’s David Feherty. “But that wasn’t the case at all. I had multiple, multiple surgeries in a few years, and my body is still not what it used to be.”

After 2012, Kim underwent hand, shoulder, and spinal fusion surgeries. Along with injuries, Kim also dealt with addiction and mental health challenges. In his interview with Feherty, Kim claimed he was surrounded by people who took advantage of him.

However, Kim overcame these challenges when he returned to LIV Golf in 2024. While Kim has been sober for over three years, he has also earned a decent amount of money on LIV Golf. According to a report, Kim played 35 events on LIV, earning $12,460,152.

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In retrospect, Anthony Kim’s story will inspire athletes across sports. After all, not only did he earn good money by returning to professional golf after a 12-year hiatus, but he was also victorious when he won LIV Golf Adelaide in 2026. With Kim reportedly being the first golfer to appear on The Joe Rogan Experience, his inspirational story might even turn into a book or film someday. Only time will tell.