‘I’m Excited’: Tiger Woods Announces Major Golf Course Project Days After TGL Comeback Update

Tiger Woods’ influence on golf continues to extend beyond tournament play. His design firm, TGR Design, is now taking on a major project in Brookville, Long Island. The 15-time major champion will design an 18-hole course for The Armchair Collective (official name yet to be revealed), a private golf club that offers memberships by nomination only.

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Woods announced the news on Instagram, while his statement in the Collective’s release highlighted his connection to the region.

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“I’m excited to announce that @tgr.design and I are partnering with The Armchair Collective to design a new 18-hole private golf course in the Village of Brookville in Long Island’s Gold Coast. Long Island is home to some of the most celebrated golf courses in the country, and we’re looking forward to contributing to the region’s rich golf history.”

The release also outlined the vision for the property. The course will feature firm, fast conditions and strategic shot-making, alongside a 20,000-square-foot putting green and a social hub called The Barn. A new clubhouse, performance center, and member cottages will round out the development. The club’s name and conceptual renderings are expected in early 2027.

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While the release does not identify the property, it describes it as a former private club with more than six decades of golf history. The location and ownership details point to Tam O’Shanter, a 148-acre property on Fruitledge Road. The club opened on July 4, 1962. Robert Trent Jones Sr. remodeled it in 1968, followed by a redesign from David Postlethwait in 1999.

Woods also has a connection to this part of New York. He won the 2002 U.S. Open at Bethpage Black, a public course roughly 20 miles from Brookville. The new project brings him back to a region where he once delivered one of the defining performances of his career.

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“The opportunity to create a new golf experience in the heart of Long Island’s Gold Coast, a region steeped in rich history, is tremendously exciting for our team,” Woods added, as reported by The Golf Wire. “I have great memories of competing on Long Island, especially at Bethpage. This region has an extraordinary golf course architecture tradition, and we look forward to contributing to that legacy with a course that players can enjoy for generations.”

The announcement comes just days after ESPN reported that Woods is expected to play for Jupiter Links in the TGL season opener on December 27. It would mark his first competitive appearance since March, although he has yet to officially commit. Together, the developments point to his continued involvement in golf, both as a potential competitor and through his expanding design portfolio.

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Founded in 2006, TGR Design has steadily built its portfolio. Its first completed course, El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, opened in 2014. Bluejack National in Texas followed in 2016, becoming Woods’ first U.S. design. Payne’s Valley in Missouri opened in 2020 as his first public course.

The firm has since completed projects, including The Loop at The Patch near Augusta National and Trout National in New Jersey. Its upcoming developments include Bluejack Ranch, Tributer Resort in Virginia, and Marcella Club in Utah. A links course at Bellarena in Northern Ireland has also been linked to Woods, although that project has not been officially confirmed.

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Brookville is now the latest addition to TGR Design’s growing portfolio, and one that carries a personal connection through Woods’ history at Bethpage.