The 2026 Internet Invitational, run by Barstool Sports and Bob Does Sports, expanded to 64 competitors and a $4 million winner-take-all purse. Filmed August 10 to 17 at Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale, Missouri, the series concluded on November 12, 2026, on the Bob Does Sports YouTube channel. For breakout star John Melstrom II, known as Big John, the week turned a late roster invite into a career-defining spotlight.

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Big John almost missed the event altogether. Bob Does Sports host Robby Berger gave him a late invitation despite objections from Barstool founder Dave Portnoy, who gave him almost no shot to win and criticized him throughout the series. Big John answered on Day 1 by sinking a birdie putt with a Reaper Scythe putter on the second playoff hole, sending Ryan Ruffels’ Team White into Day 2 in a clip that drew nearly 3 million views, sold out Reaper Golf’s 1,000 putters, and pushed his Instagram past 1 million followers.

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That viral run led to a candid appearance on the November 23, 2026, episode of IMPAULSIVE, hosted by Logan Paul and Mike Majlak. When asked how he compares to top YouTube golfers, many of whom are former tour pros or Division I players, Big John was candid in his reply:

“I’m good enough to the point where if I do have a good day, I can beat those guys. But, you know, their okay days are way better than my okay day.”

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He began his answer with “No. So that’s actually a great question,” before explaining where his game currently stands. In amateur golf, a scratch golfer carries a 0.0 handicap and averages par, while elite creator-golfers often play at a +4 to +6 level that gives them a clear edge before a round starts. Big John described his own range in simple terms:

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“I’m a scratch golfer, where if I haven’t been playing for a bit, I’ll get up to like a two handicap, and if I’ve been playing a lot, I’ll get up to like a plus two, where I shoot either two under or two over.”

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By his account, closing the gap between top creators comes down to practice time rather than raw talent. The players he referred to are “some of these big guys in the YouTube golf space” who play “like a pro,” and he outlined the commitment required to match their consistency. “I would just need to put in time that I don’t want to do,” he said, adding, “I’m talking golfing six days a week, playing 18 to nine holes every single day, getting a coach hitting balls. I don’t want to do that.”

Trading the Tour Grind for the Creator Boom

That firm refusal to live on the practice range became the central theme as the hosts pressed him on his goals. When a host suggested he isn’t willing to put in the work, Big John agreed immediately.

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“I don’t. I would rather go run at the beach and go work out and chill while I’m not traveling.” His ideal week looks more like a casual golfer’s routine than a touring pro’s schedule, consisting of “playing golf twice a week with my buddies, maybe filming another video.”

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The Invitational has already changed what that lighter schedule can earn him. After shifting from party-heavy content to golf-focused videos, Big John credited the tournament with moving him from the sidelines of the sport to its center.

“Before the Invitational, I was kind of still like upwards rising; then after, it’s just been a different ball game, bro.” He emphasized how recent this turnaround is by adding, “Two years ago, I was couch hopping at my buddies’, sleeping on air mattresses, and I just started like making money like 6 months ago.”

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He also believes the creator-golf industry is still in its early stages, stating plainly, “YouTube golf’s a baby right now. Like it is going to be huge.” Industry data supports his view, as the National Golf Foundation counted 48.1 million Americans playing golf on or off the course in 2025, including 29.1 million on-course players, marking an all-time high and a 41 percent jump since 2019. That growing audience is the exact market a $4 million purse was designed to reach, making the collapse of Big John’s championship match even more dramatic.

A Missing Wedge, a Hangover, and a $1.33 Million Final That Slipped Away

With that seven-figure payout at stake, Big John reached the final alongside Nelk Boys member Salim Sirur and former NHL defenseman Ryan Whitney against Nick “Fat Perez” Stubbe, Sam “Riggs” Bozoian, and Bobby Ray. Trouble began before the opening tee shot when Big John realized his 58-degree Vokey wedge was missing from his bag. Things got worse from there because, by both men’s accounts, Sirur ordered a pint of tequila the night before the final and arrived in a condition Big John described on the podcast as “peak drunk at like at noon.”

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In alternate shot, where partners hit every other stroke with the same ball, one bad drive can quickly cost a hole. Big John explained why the format left no room for mistakes, noting, “When it’s alt shot, and you know you hit a t-ball OB or hit a shot OB, you pretty much lost the hole.” Sirur hit three or four tee shots out of bounds on the front nine to leave their team four down at the turn, and Big John admitted he added to the damage on the back nine when he said, “I go on the 10th T box, just yank it left into the water.”

They lost 5&3, costing Big John, Sirur, and Whitney a share of roughly $1.33 million each, yet Big John refused to blame his partner and insisted, “I got a lot of empathy for him.” Portnoy took a much harsher stance on November 13, posting on X that Sirur “will NOT be back next year. If he is, I’m OUT,” before Sirur apologized and began a 90-day sobriety stretch. Portnoy also confirmed there were no upcoming punishments for Big John or other players involved in earlier rules disputes, leaving Big John with a seven-figure following, proven composure under pressure, and the same simple plan: play with friends, film videos, and skip the six-days-a-week grind.