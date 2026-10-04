‘I’m Lost for Words’: Adrian Meronk Chokes Back Tears as $5M Title Win Secures DP World Tour Future After LIV’s Bankruptcy

For most of 2026, Adrian Meronk had been playing for a future he could no longer see. The LIV Golf move that was supposed to define the next chapter of his career was losing its shine, while his own results offered little reason for optimism. Then, on Sunday at St Andrews, everything changed. Overcome with emotion, Meronk struggled to hold back tears after a two-shot victory at the $5 million championship—his first DP World Tour title in over three years.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The trophy mattered, but what the victory represented mattered more. After months of uncertainty and frustration, the 33-year-old had finally found something he had been missing for much longer than a Sunday afternoon: a reason to believe in his future again.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s unreal, to be honest,” Meronk said in the post-round interview released by the DP World Tour, visibly struggling to hold his composure. “I never usually cry, but this one feels special. I’m sorry, I’m just lost for words. It’s been quite a year for me, and to win here after 10 years since turning pro, it’s a dream come true.”

His emotions were hardly surprising, given his year. Meronk’s 2026 LIV Golf campaign produced no better finish than a tie for 21st, leaving him 45th in the standings and searching for answers. He described the year simply as “quite a tough year,” making Sunday’s triumph especially significant.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victory was his first on the DP World Tour in over three years and the fifth of his career. Adding another layer: it came at St Andrews, where Meronk had finally won a decade after turning professional.

But notably, Meronk’s week was a slow build before the surge. After opening rounds of 69 and 68 on Thursday and Friday, he stood at seven under, four shots behind South Africa’s Casey Jarvis. Then came Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

At Kingsbarns, Meronk caught fire, making seven birdies and an eagle for a 9-under 63, the day’s joint-lowest round. The charge lifted him to 16 under and within two shots of Jarvis, who had carded a 65 at the Old Course. Suddenly, after two steady days, Meronk was firmly in the hunt.

On Sunday, back at the Old Course in blustery conditions, Meronk arrived with a clear target in mind after having worked with his psychologist the day before. He got off to the perfect start, birdieing the first, second, fifth and ninth, with only a bogey at the seventh interrupting his progress. He made the turn in 33.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jarvis, meanwhile, started losing ground, dropping shots at the 9th and 11th and allowing Meronk to stretch his advantage. Meronk kept his foot on the gas on the back nine, adding birdies at the 12th and 14th to move to 12 under for the tournament. A bogey at the Road Hole on the 17th briefly gave Jarvis a route back, but the South African gave the shot straight back.

That left Jarvis needing an eagle on the last to force a playoff. He had the chance but could not convert the long putt. Meronk, meanwhile, closed with a 68 to finish at 20 under and seal a two-shot victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meronk’s victory earned him $814,397 from the $5 million purse, but the rewards didn’t end there. He also claimed the Team Championship alongside amateur partner Tom Chaplin, making an already significant week even more memorable.

For a player who had endured such a difficult 2026, the payday was more than a financial boost. It showed that the form that once carried him as high as No. 39 in the world had not disappeared—it had simply been waiting to resurface.

ADVERTISEMENT

That said, Meronk’s win becomes even more significant when you consider what was at stake. Golf Channel reported that his DP World Tour card was in jeopardy heading into the week, adding another layer of pressure to an already hard season.

His situation on LIV Golf hasn’t offered stability either. Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund withdrew its funding in April, the league shortened its season, and on September 8, LIV filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, with estimated liabilities of between $500 million and $1 billion.

Against that backdrop, the DP World Tour has remained a crucial safety net for Meronk. And now, with a victory at St Andrews, it has given him something even more valuable: a renewed path forward.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meronk was one of eight LIV golfers the DP World Tour granted conditional releases for 2026, but the tour had reportedly indicated that similar arrangements were “highly unlikely” to continue into 2027. That left Meronk facing a tough decision. In August, he described the situation as a “tricky decision” and admitted he didn’t understand why the agreement would not continue.

Now, though, that uncertainty has largely been removed. His victory at St Andrews has strengthened his position heading into next season and, in his own words, brought him closer to securing his status for 2027.

“The goal for the rest of the season was to try to get my status for next year, and that helps me a lot,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

That said, the uncertainty surrounding LIV Golf has not disappeared entirely. Its bankruptcy case returns to court on October 7, while players have until October 13 to commit to the league’s proposed 2027 restructure. Meronk has also acknowledged that he will need to reassess his goals and decide what comes next.

But on a sunny Sunday at St Andrews, none of that needed an immediate answer. For one afternoon, at least, the questions about his future could wait. Meronk had finally given himself something he had been missing all year: a reason to believe there was still one.