‘I’m Not Afraid’: Billy Horschel Makes Bold LIV Golf Claims While Battling His Own Injury Setbacks

When Brandel Chamblee was asked if he watched LIV, his answer stirred quite a controversy. “I watch, but generally it’s like watching a race of boxcars and being told they are F1 race cars…” he said. Being a harsh LIV critic, this was expected, but what was not expected was Anthony Kim’s harsh response. Anyways, it seems unlike Chamblee, Billy Horschel doesn’t mind watching LIV Golf. After all, Billy Ho loves watching golf.

The admission came during his recent appearance on the Dan on Golf podcast. Furthermore, it sent shockwaves through golf’s tight-lipped community. Most PGA Tour players avoid discussing LIV Golf publicly. However, Horschel embraces transparency with characteristic boldness.

Horschel’s viewing confession stems from his massive golf appetite. “I’ve said it for 16 years, I’ve been on Tour, I probably watch more golf than any other tour player on the PGA Tour,” he revealed. Moreover, his consumption spans the DP World Tour, Champions Tour, and LPGA regularly. Now, LIV Golf occasionally joins his viewing rotation, in “little snippets.” Continuing his stance on watching LIV, he said, “No, no, I am not afraid.”

The 32-year-old has built his reputation as one of golf’s most outspoken voices. Previously, he called LIV defectors “hypocrites” and “asinine.” Nevertheless, his latest comments reveal a more nuanced perspective. “I’ve never said a bad word about the LIV tour in the sense of the players having success out there,” Horschel explained. Players like Bryson DeChambeau and Joaquin Niemann have found immense success on LIV, having won multiple titles and posting a strong showing at majors. Additionally, Horschel emphasized his respect for individual player decisions while maintaining disagreement with LIV’s overall direction.

via Reuters Golf – European Tour – BMW PGA Championship – Wentworth Golf Club, Virginia Water, Britain – September 8, 2022 Billy Horschel of the U.S. during the first round Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

This admission carries significant weight in today’s divided golf landscape. Currently, the PGA Tour and LIV Golf operate as separate entities with stalled merger talks. Recent negotiations have ceased entirely after two years of failed framework agreements. The timing speaks volumes about shifting industry dynamics—with LIV more established, the PGA Tour’s grip on player messaging appears to be loosening. “I think yeah I’m a golf fan I love watching golf,” he stated simply. Not competing in the US Open this week, he said he will be on his couch, watching that and a lot more.

The admission of watching LIV comes amid a critical Ryder Cup situation for Billy. Currently ranked 21st in US Ryder Cup points with just 3,370 points, Billy Horschel faces a devastating reality. Only the top six players automatically qualify for Team USA, with six additional captains’ picks completing the roster. Moreover, his recent hip surgery eliminates any chance of accumulating the points needed through summer tournaments.

Bradley’s Playing Captain Dilemma and Billy Horschel’s Injury Woes

The conversation naturally shifted to Keegan Bradley‘s unprecedented situation at the Ryder Cup. Currently, Bradley serves as Team USA’s captain for September’s matches at Bethpage Black. However, he ranks ninth in the world and sits 22nd in Ryder Cup points. Recently, Bradley fired a spectacular 8-under final round at Bay Hill, including a front-nine 29 that even Tiger Woods never achieved at the venue. Despite this record-breaking performance, analysts debate whether he should follow Tiger’s example from the 2019 Presidents Cup as a playing captain.

Horschel strongly advocates for Bradley’s inclusion if circumstances align. “I think if he’s close to like that number six number I think he’s got to pick himself,” Horschel advised. Additionally, he praised Bradley’s passion and proven team room experience from the 2012 and 2014 Ryder Cups.

Bradley has stated he would only consider playing if he automatically qualifies. He won’t select himself as a captain’s pick. Nevertheless, Horschel believes the team benefits more from Bradley’s playing presence. “I think him playing as being a playing captain would bring more value than just being a captain,” he argued.

Former tour pro Brad Faxon recently noted the immense pressure Woods faced as a playing captain. Woods played only three of the five sessions before stepping back due to overwhelming dual responsibilities. Meanwhile, Bradley has an exceptional support staff available. Assistant captains Webb Simpson, Brandt Snedeker, Kevin Kisner, and Jim Furyk can handle additional responsibilities.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Unfortunately, Horschel’s own Ryder Cup dreams face major obstacles. “I was really looking forward to trying to make this Ryder Cup team,” Horschel admitted disappointedly. The 35-year-old has never represented Team USA in Ryder Cup competition. Beyond competitive disappointment, missing the 2025 Ryder Cup affects his endorsement value and future earning potential.

Horschel’s admission reflects a broader shift in golf’s communication landscape where authenticity trumps corporate speak. His injury highlights how quickly professional dreams can vanish. Both stories highlight the evolving dynamics and uncertain future of professional golf.