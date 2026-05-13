‘I’m Not Involved’: Luke Donald Addresses Jon Rahm’s DP World Tour ‘Extortion’ Claims Ahead of PGA Championship

The Ryder Cup has made it through wars, bad weather, and even walkouts, but it has never had a captain who also acts as a conflict resolver. That is exactly what Luke Donald has done for three straight cycles. On Wednesday at Aronimink, he talked about Jon Rahm‘s settlement with the DP World Tour like someone dealing with a problem he didn’t cause but was asked to fix. He was clearly relieved, and he made sure to keep his distance from the whole process.

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“I’m not involved in the policy of the DP World Tour and the discussions between the parties. I did talk to Jon. I just wanted to get his thoughts on where he was,” Donald stated at the press conference.

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The private conversation was more significant than any public comment. For months, Rahm criticized the DP World Tour’s fine structure, calling it extortion. In early May, he settled all outstanding penalties, estimated at £2.21 million, and agreed to play at least five DP World Tour events through 2026. This agreement restored his membership, made him eligible for Race to Dubai points, and ensured Donald had Jon Rahm available for Ryder Cup selection.

“The longer you leave that, the more onus is on me to potentially help with some of those bridges. Last two Ryder Cups, I’ve had to deal with the world of golf. It’s been very different to what we’ve ever seen in the past.” Donald acknowledged the process was not straightforward.

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In 2023, Henrik Stenson lost the European captaincy after joining LIV Golf, which led to Donald’s appointment. In 2025, Rahm played at Bethpage Black while his appeal was still pending, making him a captain’s pick without official standing. Now, with Adare Manor approaching, Rahm has paid his fines and regained full eligibility. The process required a significant financial payment and raised questions about consistency and fairness.

When asked if Rahm needed to repair relationships with teammates and the tour, Donald used a metaphor to explain his approach as captain.

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“Even brothers fight sometimes. But deep down, they love each other, and the mission is pretty clear when we play a Ryder Cup, and that’s to win.”

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That line means more than it seems. It does not ignore what happened, but instead offers a way to move forward. Donald is not downplaying the conflict. He is saying the Ryder Cup is more important, and that is what matters most to the team.

But the uncertainty does not end with Rahm’s settlement. Donald was clear about what is still unresolved.

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“We don’t really know what’s going to happen with LIV. I don’t try and make decisions on things that are unknown.”

Luke Donald navigates LIV Golf uncertainty ahead of Adare Manor

When the Saudi Public Investment Fund announced in late April that it would stop funding LIV Golf after the 2026 season, the situation changed. Rahm, who had resisted for months, found it easier to accept once the tour supporting him started to lose its financial backing. After the settlement, Rory McIlroy summed it up on Golf Channel, saying it was better to have Rahm on the team than not, and that it was good that both sides could move on.

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Donald said the qualification criteria for the 2027 team will not be announced until mid or late summer. The selection rules for Adare Manor are still being decided, and the future of LIV and its players is still uncertain. The captain is building a team without knowing all the conditions yet.

There are still eighteen months until September 2027. The fines have been paid, eligibility is back, and the captain is happy. Only the team will know if their unity comes from true reconciliation or just a shared goal.