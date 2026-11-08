‘I’m Right in There’: Rory McIlroy Refuses To Back Down As Jon Rahm Closes In on Race to Dubai Title

Jon Rahm may have walked away from the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship with the trophy. But Rory McIlroy still has plenty to play for as the Race to Dubai heads towards its season-ending showdown. A runner-up finish for Rahm’s closest pursuers and a third-place result for McIlroy have added another layer of intrigue to the season-long battle. The Northern Irishman is refusing to let his latest missed opportunity affect his confidence.

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McIlroy had arrived in Abu Dhabi with a clear objective. He had to close the gap on Eugenio Chacarra and Patrick Reed in the Race to Dubai standings. Although he could not get past Jon Rahm in the tournament, his finish was enough to move ahead of Reed and take second place in the season-long rankings.

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With the DP World Tour Championship still to come, the seven-time Race to Dubai winner believes he remains firmly in contention.

“It would have been great to win this week and give myself not as much of a deficit, or even a lead, but still feel like I’m right in there with a great chance,” Rory McIlroy said during his post-round press conference.

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Chacarra finished tied for 22nd, while Reed struggled to a tied-43rd finish. Rory McIlroy, meanwhile, secured solo third place at 19-under par. This allowed him to overtake Reed and move into second.

The Northern Irishman now trails Chacarra by 533.93 points heading into the season finale. Although that is still a considerable gap, the points distribution at the DP World Tour Championship gives him a realistic opportunity to overturn the deficit.

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The winner of the Dubai event will collect 2,000 points, while the runner-up will receive 1,335 and the third-place finisher will earn 752. The difference between first and second is therefore 665 points, meaning McIlroy can overtake Chacarra with a victory even if the Spaniard finishes outright second.

That mathematical possibility helps explain McIlroy’s post-round confidence.

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“That was the goal coming into these two weeks, to try to catch Eugenio [Chacarra] and Patrick [Reed] and try to win the Race to Dubai again,” he added.

McIlroy also appeared comfortable with the position he had put himself in ahead of the final tournament.

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“That [final group] is where I wanted to be. It’s a pretty familiar spot for me going into the DP World Tour Championship, and I’m excited for it.”

The Race to Dubai finale will also give Rory McIlroy an opportunity to claim his eighth European Order of Merit title. This would help him match Colin Montgomerie’s record. Considering his previous success in the competition, the 36-year-old will have plenty of reasons to believe he can finish the season on a high.

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While McIlroy improved his position in the season-long standings, Rahm delivered the performance of the week at Yas Links.

The Spaniard closed with a final-round 67 to finish at 23-under par, two shots clear of Tyrrell Hatton. McIlroy, who carded a closing 69, finished four strokes behind the eventual champion.

Rahm’s victory was particularly significant because it moved him up to sixth in the Race to Dubai standings. It kept his hopes of winning the season-long competition alive.

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However, the Spaniard faces a considerably tougher task than Rory McIlroy. He needs to win the DP World Tour Championship to retain any chance of claiming the overall title. However, even a victory would not automatically guarantee him the Race to Dubai crown.

Rahm admitted that he had not expected to find himself in contention for the season-long title at this stage.

“I didn’t think I would ever have a chance to win it,” he said.

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The victory has nevertheless given him additional motivation heading to Dubai.

“Actually gives me a little extra incentive next week. Those are better odds than I expected so looking forward to it and hopefully I can get my fourth one [DP World Tour Championship].”

That experience could make him a dangerous contender, especially after the confidence boost of winning in Abu Dhabi. Nine players remain mathematically eligible to win the Race to Dubai. This means the season-ending event still has plenty of possibilities.

Rory McIlroy explains where his Abu Dhabi challenge fell short

McIlroy’s final-round performance suggested he had enough firepower to challenge Rahm for the title. In fact, his opening two holes provided one of the most exciting starts of the tournament.

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McIlroy eagled the second by holing a putt from nearly 50 feet, not by chipping in. The fast start immediately put pressure on the players ahead of him and gave him an opportunity to make up ground.

The Northern Irishman continued to build momentum on the back nine. He made birdies at the 10th and 11th to reach 20-under par. At one stage, he was part of a four-way tie for the lead alongside Rahm, Hatton and Francesco Laporta.

However, the momentum eventually shifted in Rahm’s favor. The Spaniard produced three birdies across a five-hole stretch beginning at the 11th to create separation.

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Rory McIlroy, meanwhile, could not capitalize on the opportunities that followed.

“Especially today, birdieing 10 and 11 on the back nine to get tied for the lead. Then I had two good chances, 12 and 13, and didn’t make those,” he explained.

He then had to scramble for par at the 14th before dropping a shot at the 15th. His final seven holes proved costly, as he played them one-over par and could not mount another challenge.

McIlroy’s week had not been entirely smooth from the beginning. An unusual rules incident during Thursday’s opening round resulted in a two-stroke penalty that changed his score at the par-four 12th.

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The Northern Irishman had originally recorded a double-bogey six. But the penalty turned it into an eight. Consequently, his opening-round score increased from 68 to 70.

The incident involved McIlroy pressing his club into the ground behind the ball rather than simply grounding it lightly. The resulting penalty put him further behind the leaders early in the tournament.

McIlroy was not entirely convinced that he had pressed down on the ground, but he accepted the ruling and chose to move forward.

Despite the setback, he managed to recover and eventually finish third.

Rory McIlroy and Rahm have been on opposite sides of this battle before

Interestingly, the upcoming showdown between McIlroy and Rahm brings back memories of their previous Race to Dubai battles.

In 2022, Rahm won the DP World Tour Championship for the third time in his career. However, McIlroy finished fourth and secured his fourth European Number One title, meaning the two players left Dubai with different trophies.

Rahm could potentially repeat his tournament success in 2026, but Rory McIlroy will be focused on securing the overall title.

Their 2019 battle provides another reason to keep an eye on Rahm. That year, the Spaniard entered the season finale as one of five players capable of becoming European Number One. He defeated Tommy Fleetwood by one stroke after producing a birdie on the final hole, claiming both the tournament and Race to Dubai titles.

Rahm has therefore experienced what it takes to win both titles in the same week. His three previous victories at the Earth Course also give him a significant advantage in terms of familiarity with the venue.

Rory McIlroy will be particularly encouraged by the signs he showed during the final round at Yas Links.

Rahm, meanwhile, will arrive in Dubai with renewed confidence and a strong record at the Earth Course.