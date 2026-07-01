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‘I’m So Sorry’: PGA Tour Pro Issues Emotional Statement After Last-Minute John Deere Classic Withdrawal

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Roshni Dhawan

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Jun 30, 2026 | 8:30 PM EDT

HomeGolf

‘I’m So Sorry’: PGA Tour Pro Issues Emotional Statement After Last-Minute John Deere Classic Withdrawal

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Roshni Dhawan

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Jun 30, 2026 | 8:30 PM EDT

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The John Deere Classic is underway this week at the TPC Deere Run, headlined by two-time winner Jordan Spieth and tournament favorites like Ben Griffin and Chris Gotterup. However, Jhonattan Vegas, hoping to bounce back from his last visit here, will not be teeing up in the field this week. The Venezuelan posted a statement on X early Wednesday morning to inform.

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“I’m so sorry to WD from the @JDCLASSIC today due to ongoing shoulder issues. I wish the tournament all the best and hope to be back to the @JDCLASSIC next year. Until next time,” he shared in a post on X.

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The golfer was bound to be paired with Karl Vilips and Matt Kuchar to begin at the tenth tee at 1:45 PM EDT. Now, Noah Godwin and Cameron Champ sit atop the alternative list and stand to benefit from the opening.

The withdrawal pulls Vegas from the 144-player field that already lost several big names to this week’s lighter schedule. Vegas has not given a timeline for his return, and the PGA Tour has not commented on the severity of the issue. His last appearance in the tournament came in 2024, when he finished T20 while posting a score of 17-under.

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Vegas’ shoulder issue is not without precedent. He had surgery on his left shoulder in 2013, and it cost him most of that season, a six-month hiatus.

“I feel like I had to put an end to this problem because it was affecting my game,” he had tweeted in 2013 after a successful surgery. “I’m going to work hard to come back stronger than ever.”

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Nearly a decade later, a bone fragment broke off in his elbow in 2022 and caused inflammation in the same shoulder. That led to a second surgery in May 2023. Doctors told him that the pain would never fully go away, but he has still played on the field anyway. He included his performance during a run at the 2024 3M Open title that ended a seven-year win drought.

The 2026 season has also been a grind for the 41-year-old. In 16 starts this season, he has made cuts in only nine. His best finish this season was in March at the Texas Children’s Houston Open, where he finished at T14, going ten under, which included his only other top-25 finish this season.

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His T3 finish at the 2014 John Deere Classic with a 19-under score has long been associated with his name. For now, the focus shifts to how the alternatives fill out the field at the TPC Deere Run and whether Vegas can manage the shoulder well enough to keep his promise of coming back next year.

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Roshni Dhawan

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Roshni Dhawan is a Golf Writer at EssentiallySports, covering the financial and human side of the professional game. Her reporting centers on player earnings and tournament economics, from net-worth profiles of pros such as Sahith Theegala to the prize-money breakdown at the 2026 U.S. Open, alongside explainer features that introduce readers to the tour's lesser-known names, including her profile of Harry Higgs. She also reports on everything that define a tournament week, covering on-course conduct, rules decisions, and the fan and media reaction that follows, with much of her 2026 work centered on the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills. Roshni's background is in research and brand strategy, which informs the accuracy and structure she brings to her coverage. She works methodically, prioritizing verification and the detail that a strong earnings or profile piece depends on.

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Srashti Sharma

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