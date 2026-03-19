‘Incredible’: Golf Fans Go Wild as Masters Quietly Drops New Game-Changing Feature

The Masters Tournament is one of the most exciting golf events in the history of the sport. With the biggest stars playing it every year, the event has produced hundreds of memorable moments. And now, fans can search them with an “incredible” new feature the Masters introduced to its website and application.

“Oh wow, the Masters launched a search function where you can find video of any shot hit from 1968-2025. 😳,” Kyle Porter, founder of Normal Sport, wrote in an X post.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The post features four images of the new feature, the Masters Vault. These include the landing page image of the website and search results for “Tiger chip” and “Rory drive.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While Porter initially reported that fans could see any shot through the vault, he then corrected himself. That’s because the Masters Vault only has shots of the final rounds stored in it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Search for shots from the 1968-2025 Masters Final Rounds,” reads the description of the feature on the Masters website.

ADVERTISEMENT

The feature uses AI-powered search technology developed with IBM Watsonx. It allows fans to locate specific shots easily after signing up or logging in.

That’s why they couldn’t hold back their excitement when the news broke.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans call it “incredible” as excitement floods social media

It didn’t take long for the feature to spark a wave of reactions. Golf fans quickly shared how impressed they were.

Many were stunned by the scale of what the Masters had just rolled out. Reflecting on the same, one user wrote, “That might be the best app ever created.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The feature covers 58 years of final round shots for every golfer who played the last round of the event.

This means that fans could now watch for the first time or relive some of the most iconic shots from the last rounds of the Masters. For instance, they could look for Tiger Woods’ chip-in on the 16th hole from behind the green in the 2005 Masters. Similarly, they could also look for Larry Mize’s 1987 playoff chip from 140 feet on the 11th.

ADVERTISEMENT

From Sandy Lyle’s 1988 bunker shot to Bubba Watson’s 155-yard wedge shot from 2012, from Jeff Maggert hitting himself with his own golf ball on No. 3 in 2003 to what Jim Nantz once famously called “the shot of a lifetime” on CBS, there are many moments fans would like to watch again.

One fan summed up the general mood, writing, “Incredible…I know what I’m doing this afternoon lol.”

The Masters Vault has long provided access to past final-round moments, but what’s really amazing is how easily a particular memory can now be revisited almost instantly, transforming recollection into something you can watch again in a matter of seconds.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, the comment hints at just how addictive the feature could be. The event itself is iconic and one of the most prestigious among golfers and fans alike. Thus, for anyone wanting to relive classic Masters moments, this feature could take up hours of their schedule. Echoing similar feelings, another user joked, “My Thursday schedule has just been derailed…”

The excitement wasn’t limited to long reactions, though. Many didn’t need big words or huge sentences to sum up their joy. One fan commented with a short, emphatic response that read, “THAT IS 🔥🔥🔥.” Another chimed in saying, “That’s amazing!”

Together, these reactions highlight a clear theme. Fans saw it as a major addition to an already amazing application. For many, it felt like a fresh way to experience the Masters and a productive way to bridge the gap between now and the 2026 Masters.