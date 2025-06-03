Infamous for Urinating at Masters, Amateur Golfer Slammed for Chasing LIV Money After Shocking Career Move

A few things are not meant to be said together. Like urinating and golfing? But thanks to the 21-year-old amateur golfer, they now are. During the 2025 Masters, Jose Luis Ballester, who was playing alongside big names like Scottie Scheffler and Justin Thomas, was seen darting into the bushes at Augusta’s 13th hole for what he called an “emergency pee.”

His honest thoughts? “Yeah, the people saw me. But it was not embarrassing at all for me. If I had to do it again, I would do it again,” he said laughingly. Later though, after missing the cut, he walked it back and issued an apology to the club, promising to behave at upcoming majors like the U.S. Open. He’s now in the limelight again, and not in very positive light.

The Spanish amateur reportedly turned down a Korn Ferry Tour card he received as the No. 3 finisher in the PGA Tour University rankings,. That’s got people talking. Some insiders think Ballester could be leaning toward LIV Golf, which has been pulling in young talent with huge paydays and false hopes of official world rankings. Nothing’s confirmed yet but considering his recent run-ins with PGA Tour traditions, it wouldn’t be too surprising if that’s where he’s headed next.

This speculation has taken over social media, with fans weighing in from all sides.

How are fans reacting to this decision?

One fan said with a lot of frustration that “Guy knows he doesn’t have what it takes to actually make the tour so he’s taking easy money.” He got a chance at the Masters and missed the cut, so for many, that performance didn’t exactly scream PGA Tour -ready.

Another honest and brutal reaction of the fan: “Smart move for his pocketbook, bad move for his legacy!” Sure, LIV Golf offers massive paychecks upfront, definitely a tempting deal for a 21-year-old who’s still finding his footing in the pro circuit. But for many fans, especially traditionalists, legacy in golf is built through grinding on the PGA Tour or Korn Ferry Tour, earning wins, and climbing the ranks. Some of the reactions were also ironically sarcastic.

“With the lack of LIV patrons and tv coverage, he’ll be able to piss anywhere he wants on the course…” LIV events get far less TV time than PGA Tour and are often on lesser-known channels with low viewership. That’s why fans joke he’ll have plenty of privacy on the course. One similar reaction was “He took a piss on a career on the PGA Tour, as well, it seems.” by possibly ditching the PGA Tour for LIV, Ballester isn’t just disrespecting tradition on the course but also flushing away a potentially strong career path.

While some suggested, “Smart move to get the guaranteed money.” And honestly, that’s what LIV Golf is known for. Huge paychecks and lucrative prize money!

But for now, whether Ballester actually makes the leap to LIV Golf or sticks with the traditional path is still up in the air. We’ll have to wait and see how this story unfolds but one thing’s for sure: all eyes will be on him in the coming months.