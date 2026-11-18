The 2027 Ryder Cup is ten months away, but Brooks Koepka has already set his sights on the biennial team event. As the 36-year-old is preparing to tee off at the RSM Classic in Georgia, Koepka shed light on his intentions to kick things up a notch in the upcoming season to make sure he won’t be the one sitting on the sidelines watching others do what he wants to do.

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“I think Adare Manor is a big goal of mine,” he told reporters on Friday. “But this year… has just been a little bit of a disappointment, so I know I need to pick it up a little bit. It’s something I don’t enjoy, sitting back watching the Presidents Cup. I know I’ve only played in one. A lot of those are injuries, but those team events are a lot of fun. I really enjoy those. Getting to be around the guys and representing your country is pretty cool.

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“So anytime you can do that, or you have the opportunity to, and you’re not able to go play, it kind of infuriates me sitting on the sidelines.”

The five-time major champion last featured in either of the two major biennial team competitions at the 2023 Ryder Cup, where he posted a 1-1-1 record. Since making his debut in 2016, Brooks Koepka had appeared in three consecutive editions, helping the Americans to two victories and suffering two defeats. However, his streak came to an end in 2025.

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The 36-year-old failed to earn an automatic qualifying spot and was ultimately overlooked by captain Keegan Bradley for one of his six picks after an underwhelming season. His Presidents Cup record is considerably more limited. Koepka has featured in just one edition, in 2017, where he registered two wins and two losses without a tie as Team USA went on to lift the trophy.

He was selected for the 2019 competition as well, but an injury forced him to withdraw, with Rickie Fowler stepping in as his replacement. Now, with the 2027 Ryder Cup on the horizon, Koepka has plenty of work to do if he hopes to return to the American side. The five-time major winner is still searching for his first victory in 2026, and his best result on the PGA Tour remains a T9 at the Cognizant Classic in March.

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His T6 finish at the DP World Tour’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in October offered some encouragement, but he will need more consistent performances to strengthen his case. The road to Adare Manor will not be easy, either. Under the current qualification system, the top six eligible players on the U.S. Ryder Cup points list at the end of the qualifying window will earn automatic selection.

The 2027 race will span 31 PGA Tour events, beginning January 18–24, 2027, and concluding with the BMW Championship on August 16–22. Major championships offer the biggest rewards, with 3,000 points going to the winner, followed by THE PLAYERS Championship (2,850), Signature and Playoff events (2,250), and full-field events (1,500).

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Should Koepka fall short of automatic qualification, his hopes will rest on convincing U.S. captain Jim Furyk that he deserves one of the six captain’s picks. However, the five-time major champion appears to have made significant changes to his team in a bid to avoid leaving his Ryder Cup fate in the captain’s hands.

Brooks Koepka has hired Brad Faxon and Darren May

Koepka is making changes to his coaching team as he looks to rediscover his best form. The five-time major champion has brought in two new names, hiring Brad Faxon to help with his putting and Darren May as his full-swing coach ahead of his return to the RSM Classic.

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Faxon, an eight-time PGA Tour winner and NBC announcer, has worked with several Tour players, including Rory McIlroy, whose putting coach he has been since 2018. Brooks Koepka began working with him in August after missing the FedEx Cup playoffs. Meanwhile, May, who also coaches Keegan Bradley, is based at Grove XXIII in Jupiter, Florida, where Koepka is a member.

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“Darren’s watched me from afar over the last few years, and he’s got a really good understanding of the golf swing and how the body works,” Koepka told Golfweek. “When I was frustrated and trying to figure things out, his was the only name that popped into my head.”

Koepka has struggled with his putting this season, ranking 131st on Tour in Strokes Gained Putting. He will look to turn things around at the RSM Classic, his first PGA Tour start since August’s Wyndham Championship.

That said, Pete Cowen will continue working with Brooks Koepka on his short game. But whether these changes help the five-time major champion make the Ryder Cup next year and the Presidents Cup a year after that is yet to be seen.