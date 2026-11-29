Ryder Cup lore is full of last-minute pairings and frayed nerves, but few stories involve a warm-up from a green bottle. Lee Trevino, one of golf’s most reliable storytellers, has now added another chapter. He looked back on a 1975 singles match he didn’t want to play and the unusual way he prepared for it.

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As reported by GOLF.com and Tennis World USA, Trevino shared the story at the East West Matches event earlier this month. He recalled receiving a half-hour warning from U.S. captain Arnold Palmer before asking the locker room attendant for a six-pack of Rolling Rock, which he considered the best beer in the world.

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By his own account, “I inhaled four of them in about 15 minutes,” Trevino said.

There was a local connection to his choice of beer, too. Rolling Rock was launched in 1939 by the Latrobe Brewing Company in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, the same town where Palmer was born. Palmer also co-founded Laurel Valley, making it the captain’s hometown beer on his home course.

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But the unusual preparation did little for Trevino’s scorecard. He lost 2 and 1 to Norman Wood, who was playing in his only Ryder Cup appearance and finished with a 1-2-0 record. Wood died in 2023 at age 76, but Trevino still remembers his name.

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To understand why Trevino was reluctant to play, it helps to look at the situation. The Americans had already clinched the Cup at Laurel Valley Golf Club in Ligonier, Pennsylvania. They led 17.5-6.5 going into the final session, meaning the eight singles matches would not change who lifted the trophy.

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Palmer walked into the team room, praised his players, and then told Trevino he was first off. Trevino argued that the captain should use someone who had not played yet. But Palmer’s reply, according to Trevino, was that the governor was waiting outside. That ended the discussion.

Trevino was not the only star to lose that day. Brian Barnes beat Jack Nicklaus by the same 2-and-1 margin in the final match, while Great Britain and Ireland won the session 4.5-3.5. The Americans still claimed the Cup 21-11.

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Despite that loss, Trevino had a formidable Ryder Cup record. He credited much of it to the way his captains handled the order. In his view, captains tended to place their best players at the bottom, while his kept sending him out early.

The numbers back up his point. Across six appearances from 1969 to 1981, he went 17-7-6 and scored 20 points. That included a 7-and-6 singles win over Brian Huggett in 1971. He later captained the U.S. team in 1985, when Europe won for the first time since 1957.

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His playing days also spanned a major change in the competition. Players from continental Europe only became eligible in 1979, and Trevino featured on the first two U.S. teams after that change. His final appearance came at Walton Heath in 1981, when the Americans won 18.5-9.5.

Nicklaus has also featured in some of Trevino’s best stories. At the same event, Trevino recalled once asking him why he was such a poor wedge player. Nick