Injured PGA Tour Pro Reveals One Thing He Still Wants to Do in His Halted Career

He’s one of the few active players to have hoisted eight PGA Tour trophies. A FedEx Cup champion. A two-time BMW PGA victor. Known for his grit, consistency, and unfiltered candor, he’s quietly remained one of the most respected names in professional golf. But as the 2025 season barrels toward its final major, his absence has been conspicuous, and for the first time in a long time, the conversation around him has shifted from results to reflection.

Meet Billy Horschel. Sixteen years into his PGA Tour career, Horschel has compiled a resume that places him among the sport’s most accomplished players without a major title. He’s won on both the PGA and DP World Tours, most notably capturing the 2014 FedEx Cup and the 2021 WGC-Dell Match Play. Most recently, he added a second BMW PGA Championship title in 2024, becoming the only American to win that prestigious event twice.

In 2025, however, his season was abruptly halted. After withdrawing from the Zurich Classic in April, Horschel underwent right hip surgery and confirmed he would be sidelined for the remainder of the summer. Prior to the hiatus, he had posted a T10 at Pebble Beach and a T4 at Valspar, ranking 58th in the FedExCup and holding steady around World No. 24. The timing couldn’t have been worse: he was in contention for the Ryder Cup team and gaining momentum. Since April, he has missed the PGA Championship, U.S. Open, and Open Championship, and will likely miss the FedExCup Playoffs.

“I’ve done really well in my career,” Horschel said during a recent appearance on The Thing About Golf podcast. That’s undeniable. He’s a FedEx Cup champion, a Presidents Cup team member, and one of the few Americans to thrive on both U.S. and European circuits. Still, there’s a clear sense of unfinished business. “I could’ve accomplished so much more to the same point, and that’s what drives me.” For Horschel, the motivation is rooted in what hasn’t happened: no major titles, no Ryder Cup appearances—not yet. He came close at the 2024 Open Championship (T2), and had top finishes in both the PGA and U.S. Open. But there’s a gap he’s eager to fill. His absence from every Ryder Cup lineup to date, including the likely 2025 edition, remains a personal and professional void.

“There is so much more left in me. I feel I’ve an opportunity to win one or couple of majors in my career.” That belief is grounded in his recent form, his world ranking, and his reputation as a pressure performer. At 38, Horschel still sees himself in his prime. His recent injuries may be setbacks, but not limitations. About the Ryder Cup he said simply: “That’s something I want to be a part of.” And with 2025 now looking like another missed opportunity, Horschel’s determination to return stronger is more resolute than ever.

Transitioning into recovery mode, Horschel isn’t alone. Injuries have shaken up the 2025 season across the PGA and LIV circuits, sidelining several stars and altering the landscape ahead of the final major.

A stacked injury report across tours in 2025

It’s not just Horschel watching from the sidelines. The 2025 golf season has seen a wave of high-profile withdrawals, with injuries emerging as the dominant storyline heading into July. Tiger Woods leads the list, again. After tearing his right Achilles tendon earlier this year, Woods confirmed he would miss the U.S. Open and the remainder of the season. His recovery is ongoing, and no return date has been announced.

Will Zalatoris, once among the brightest young stars, underwent a second back surgery in June, ending his 2025 campaign entirely. It’s another long rehab process for the former FedExCup runner-up. Jordan Spieth, in a surprising turn, withdrew mid-round from the Travelers Championship due to a cervical spine and shoulder issue. It marked the first withdrawal of his PGA Tour career, prompting concern about his future schedule.

Viktor Hovland also exited the Travelers after reporting neck pain during warm-up. While his team remains optimistic about a quick return, his Open Championship status is uncertain. Tony Finau, still dealing with a knee issue following surgery in 2024, withdrew from the Rocket Mortgage Classic. It’s his second midseason break in under a year.

From Jason Day (illness) to Brooks Koepka (LIV withdrawal due to illness and frustration), the list keeps growing. Even Matthew Wolff has stepped away twice this year from LIV events due to undisclosed injuries. Meanwhile, Gary Woodland remains absent post-brain surgery, though he continues to contribute as a U.S. Ryder Cup vice-captain.

The cumulative toll of these absences has reshaped leaderboards, opened doors for rising players, and underscored the physical demands of today’s game. With more top names managing recovery than chasing trophies, 2025 may go down as one of the most injury-riddled years in recent golf history.