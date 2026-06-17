Injury Blow Forces LPGA Pro Out of $3.25 Million Event

The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give in Michigan is from June 18-21. All proceeds from the event will go directly toward funding local food pantries across the Midwest through the Meijer Simply Give Hunger Relief Program. Many notable names have shown up, with World No. 2 Jeeno Thitikul leading the charge alongside Hannah Green, Miyu Yamashita, Minjee Lee, and Lexi Thompson, among many others. But one South Korean veteran will miss the event this week.

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LPGA Media confirmed on June 17 that Haeji Kang has withdrawn from the LPGA Tour’s $3.25 million event before the opening round because of injury. Juniper Jang has entered the field as the next alternative in her place. There are no details or statements about the injury yet.

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The 35-year-old from Seoul, South Korea, turned professional in 2008 and has accumulated over $3.1 million in career earnings and over 19 top-10 finishes on the LPGA Tour. She recorded one of the best finishes of her LPGA Tour career in May 2025: a third-place finish at the Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba. That run of form has made her withdrawal at the Meijer Classic all the more deflating. Her withdrawal comes right after a missed cut at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

That said, this is not the first time Kang has exited this specific event. She played the 2025 edition and withdrew after three rounds, posting scores of 69, 70, and 78. Now, a year later, she could not make it to the opening tee.

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The injury history also stretches back further to the 2025 BMW Ladies Championship. Kang played back-to-back rounds of 73 before she again had to withdraw in the third round because of an injury.

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Kang also recently missed the Kroger Queen City Championship in May because of an injury. Apart from that, the 2026 season itself has been difficult. Kang missed the cut at the Blue Bay LPGA in March, shooting 75-74. Then, she missed the cut at the Fortinet Founders Cup with rounds of 79 and 71.

A fresh opportunity for Juniper Jang

Jang, who previously went by her Korean name Hyo-joon, is 23 years old and first joined the LPGA Tour in 2023. In that run, she has missed nine cuts in 15 starts with no top-10 finishes. She returned to the Q-Series to re-earn her card for 2026, as she tied for seventh place at seven under during the qualifier event.

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Over the years, Jang has accumulated $377,000 in career earnings, recording three career top-10 finishes and six top-25 finishes.

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Now, Jang enters the $3.25 million event with a valuable opportunity to make an impression on the LPGA Tour this week.