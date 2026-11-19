After missing eight consecutive cuts at the start of the season, Erik van Rooyen appeared to be finally building momentum at the perfect time in his bid to retain PGA Tour playing privileges for 2027. He carded two top-10 finishes of the three events in November 2026. This helped improve his position in the FedExCup Fall standings. But just as everything seemed to be falling into place for the South African golfer, a rib injury brought that push to an abrupt halt.

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Because of the injury, Van Rooyen had to withdraw from the $7.4million event, the 2026 RSM Classic, before his scheduled opening-round tee time on Thursday at Sea Island Resort in Georgia. He withdrew while ranked No. 125 in the FedExCup Fall standings. It is the final position carrying conditional PGA Tour status for the 2027 season. Bill Haas took his place in the tournament field.

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The significance of Erik van Rooyen’s withdrawal becomes clearer when considering the PGA Tour’s revised eligibility structure.

Players who finish inside the top 100 of the final FedExCup Fall standings earn full playing privileges for the following season. This includes access to full-field events and THE PLAYERS Championship. Those finishing between Nos. 101 and 125 receive conditional status. Their position in the priority ranking determines how frequently they can enter tournaments.

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The two-time PGA Tour winner was already outside the full-exemption cutoff when he arrived at Sea Island. His No. 125 position offered the last available route to conditional Tour membership.

Erik van Rooyen had shown signs of finding his best golf again. He finished tied for sixth at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open. He then finished tied for fourth at the Austin Championship. This time, he carded rounds of 64-70-69-69. The T-4 finish helped him climb to No. 125 and gave him a chance to protect that position at the season finale.

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Instead, he will have to watch the standings develop without being able to influence his own position. With several players still competing for spots around the eligibility cutoff, he could fall below No. 125. That would leave him without the conditional status he held entering the week.

Van Rooyen’s situation does not necessarily mean he will be without any PGA Tour playing opportunities in 2027. His previous tournament victories provide another eligibility route through the Tour’s past-champion category. However, that would offer considerably less access than full or conditional membership.

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The South African has two PGA Tour victories, including his 2023 World Wide Technology Championship triumph.

There is also a more direct opportunity to regain full playing privileges.

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The Final Stage of PGA Tour Q-School is scheduled for December 10-13, with the top five finishers, excluding ties, earning PGA Tour cards for the 2027 season. Erik Van Rooyen could pursue this route to restore full status rather than depend on limited tournament opportunities.

That would turn an already difficult end to his season into another high-pressure test.

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The rib injury at Sea Island also brings attention to van Rooyen’s previous physical problems. The 36-year-old has dealt with back and neck injuries at different stages of his career. Some of those setbacks have cost him significant playing time.

His first Masters appearance in 2020 ended early when he withdrew with a lower-back injury. When he returned to competition, he explained that he had been unable to practice or play extensively. He had spent the intervening period working through rehabilitation and physiotherapy.

The following years brought further challenges. Van Rooyen struggled with recurring neck and lower-back problems, which he later discussed publicly.

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One of the most difficult episodes came in 2022. He injured his neck around the U.S. Open period and continued to struggle with the problem around the Open Championship at St Andrews. By the eve of the major, his condition had deteriorated to the point that he reportedly could not chip properly. He had to withdraw from the tournament, with Aaron Rai replacing him in the field.

Erik van Rooyen’s views on Tour membership

There is another interesting dimension to van Rooyen’s current predicament. Just days before withdrawing from the RSM Classic, he had been speaking openly about the importance of earning PGA Tour playing privileges and the eligibility requirements facing former LIV Golf players.

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During the recent debate over LIV Golf’s future, Erik van Rooyen shared his two cents. He argued that players who left the PGA Tour should earn their way back through Q-School.

He explained that if a player in his position left the PGA Tour to compete on the Sunshine Tour for two years, he would lose his playing privileges and have to go through Q-School to regain them.

“I have nothing against players that went to LIV, nothing personal at all. But that’s just how things work, right? So shouldn’t we just follow the rules?” he said.

He made those comments while competing at the Austin Championship, where he finished tied for fourth. His argument also reflected how much he valued competing regularly on the PGA Tour and maintaining the status he had worked to earn.

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His withdrawal marks a difficult end to the season, but the fight is not over.

Erik van Rooyen’s immediate priority will be recovering enough to compete again. If he can make it to Q-School in December and finish among the top five, he will have another opportunity to secure full PGA Tour membership.