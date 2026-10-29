Inside John Daly’s RV Where He Used to Sleep Even at Home: Golf Legend’s Unique Lifestyle Explored

John Daly had a California king bed in his motorhome, and he liked it so much he kept sleeping there even at home. The mattress barely fit, but that hardly mattered to the two-time major champion.

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He talked about his love for his RV and gave Graham Bensinger a tour of his Arkansas home. Bensinger had shared the video on YouTube in June 2016.

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“This folds into a bed that folds into a bed. Fridge, shower, this is a bathroom, this is not just any bed; this is a California King that barely fits, but I don’t care, it’s firm,” John Daly told Graham Bensinger.

When Bensinger asked him if he used to stay in the RV even when at home, Daly said yes.

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“I stay right here on this bed. Yeah, watch my TV. I got everything on here, and I got a washer dryer back there, another sink, closets, it’s got everything I’d ever want”

The exchange offered a revealing glimpse into John Daly’s unconventional lifestyle. His motorhome was more than a way to travel between golf tournaments. It was a familiar living space equipped with the comforts he wanted close at hand.

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Daly’s attachment to motorhome living was well established long before Bensinger visited him.

An Associated Press report published by NBC Sports’ Golf Channel documented his history with recreational vehicles. He bought his first RV in 1992. The American professional initially used it sparingly while traveling on tour, usually only during a four-week swing through Florida in March.

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He bought a larger motorhome in November 2001, then upgraded again in June 2002 to a customized Featherlite Prevost conversion.

The vehicle described in the 2003 report measured 45 feet long, weighed about 20 tons, and was valued at $1.3 million. Its amenities included three 42-inch televisions, a full-size refrigerator, cooking facilities, a washer and dryer, and an exterior grill.

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The earlier report also provides context for John Daly’s preference for life on the road. He was uncomfortable flying and preferred driving to tournaments he could reach by road. Traveling in his motorhome allowed him to relax, watch television, cook, and avoid repeatedly packing and unpacking his belongings.

“I sleep in my own bed,” Daly told The Flint Journal, as quoted in the AP report.

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He also explained that the motorhome’s king-size bed had the same mattress as the one he had at home.

John Daly’s Arkansas Home Tour

Before showing Bensinger the motorhome, Daly offered a look inside his home, showing another side of his personality.

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His guitar collection featured instruments associated with musicians including B.B. King, Kid Rock, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Prince, Eddie Van Halen, Vince Gill, Willie Nelson, Tom T. Hall, and Graham Nash.

John Daly said people had given him many guitars and singled out a miniature Lucille, associated with B.B. King, as one of his favorites. Kid Rock also arranged to have a guitar made for him.

Bensinger also showed Daly’s football memorabilia room. It displayed jerseys associated with prominent quarterbacks. John Daly identified Terry Bradshaw, Phil Simms, John Elway, Bob Griese, Dan Marino, and Johnny Unitas, among others. He said he had met every player represented in the collection and explained that Golf Channel had arranged for someone to put the room together.

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The tour also touched on Daly’s colorful wardrobe. Asked when he began wearing that style of clothing, he placed the period around 2008 or 2009.

John Daly’s RV and Masters Week Fan Tradition

Daly’s motorhome has also been associated with his public appearances away from tournament competition.

For years, he set up near the Hooters restaurant on Washington Road in Augusta during Masters week. The two-time major winner signed autographs, met fans, and sold merchandise. The setting became part of his recognizable presence around golf’s most prestigious tournament.

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The Augusta Hooters location closed and was demolished in 2025. During Masters week in 2026, John Daly made appearances at Topgolf Augusta and Top Dawg Tavern, continuing to meet fans and maintain his commercial presence in the area.

The RV tour remains the most telling part of Graham Bensinger’s visit. John Daly did not describe the motorhome as a temporary substitute for his house. He showed it as a space that already contained the conveniences he wanted, from his preferred mattress to his television and laundry facilities.

The RV tour remains the most telling part of Graham Bensinger’s visit. John Daly did not describe the motorhome as a temporary substitute for his house. He showed it as a space that already contained the conveniences he wanted, from his preferred mattress to his television and laundry facilities. [removed]