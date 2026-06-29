Inside Nelly Korda’s Performance During Round 4 of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

Nelly Korda started the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship on a very positive note. Her opening round could have been four-under 68, but it was a two-under 70 because of a double bogey on the 16th. But despite that, she was happy with her round. Speaking to the media on Thursday, she said that no one can win an event in a single day, but they can lose it after a very bad performance. So she was happy it wasn’t that bad for her.

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With that optimism, she performed exceptionally well in her second round of four-under 68. This time, her round featured only one bogey and five birdies. However, the momentum changed on the moving day. Entering the weekend as a top contender for victory, she carded a round of one-under 71. It was her poor putting performance that had the most impact on her third round.

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Unlike after Round 1, she was not that content with her performance this time. After the round, she was seen venting out frustration while communicating with her pregnant sister, Jessica Korda.

“Yeah, I just left a few putts out there,” she admitted in her post-round media conference.

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However, she still had a chance in the final round to make history. Entering the final round, Nelly Korda was only four shots shy of the leader, Haeran Ryu.

Here’s how her final round at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship went.

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An overview of the front nine

Nelly Korda’s front-nine performance gave her no edge, as she ended the nine holes on par.

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She started with a bogey on the 1st. The American professional began with a tee shot into the left bunker and then missed the 5-foot-5-inch par putt by a very small margin. She then followed it with a birdie on the second. Her tee shot landed on the fairway, which she followed with a shot to the green, as it landed just over 7 feet from the hole, allowing her to make the birdie putt with ease.

What followed the first two holes for a while was an absolute disaster, as Korda nearly missed on her chance to remain in contention. She hit back-to-back bogeys on the 4th and the 5th. In both cases, she again missed the par putt by a margin. It appeared as if her putting woes from Round 3 continued to make things challenging for the Women’s US Open 2026 champion.

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Imago Jun 25, 2026; Chaska, Minnesota, USA; Nelly Korda looks on from the third green during the first round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

However, she then scored back-to-back birdies on the 7th and 8th to finish the front nine at an even score. Her second shot on the 7th hole did land in the rough. However, her approach game, which has been a key part of her performance throughout the event, was on point, and she managed to pull out a birdie from there.

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Nelly Korda’s back-nine performance

In contrast to her front nine, Nelly Korda’s back nine opened with a birdie on the 10th. The opening shot was 244 yards long, followed by a 184-yard hit for the approach to the green. With the ball sitting just over four feet from the hole, the World No. 1 scored a birdie to regain a strong position on the leaderboard.

She followed it with a bogey on the 12th and then a birdie on the 15th. But then came the moment that kind of ruined her chances to clinch the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship title. And coincidentally, that moment came on the par-4 16th, the hole where she scored a double bogey in Round 1. In the opening round, there was a water hazard on the left, and this time, the ball went out of bounds on the right side on her second shot. After facing a penalty on the 16th, she ended up with a double bogey in this round, too.

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Nelly Korda then scored par on the 17th and 18th to finish her final round with 1-over 73.

Collectively, she carded rounds of 70-68-71-73 to finish six-under 282. She currently stands tied for 9th on the leaderboard with a handful of golfers yet to finish their rounds.

Nelly Korda’s final-round struggles at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship ended her title hopes. She will have to wait another year to complete the career Grand Slam.