Inside the Green Jacket’s History and Strict Rules Few Fully Understand

After Gary Player became the first non-American to win the Masters (1961), he decided to bring the Green Jacket with him to South Africa, his home country. However, this decision angered then-chairman Clifford Roberts, who questioned him about why his jacket was on the other side of the Atlantic. As per the popular story, Player snarked that if Roberts wanted it, he could come and fetch it. Fascinating, but not as much as the story of how the Green Jacket came to be.

It all started in 1930 at The Open with Bobby Jones at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club. During the pre-tournament drinks reception, he noticed that all club members were wearing matching red jackets. He was curious, so he contacted club captain Kenneth Stoker, who promised to give him one of his own if he won the tournament. Jones did, winning not only his third The Open title but also his first red jacket.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Three years later, Jones and Clifford Roberts opened Augusta National, where the former pitched the idea of matching jackets. They debated on red, yellow, and “Georgia peach,” but eventually settled on verdant green that matched the azalea bushes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The result is the iconic green jacket that blends wool and polyester in fabric woven in Georgia. Its signature hue is the trademarked “Pantone 342,” aka “Masters green,” crafted as a single-breasted, single-vented blazer with custom brass buttons (stamped with the logo and made in Connecticut). An embroidered Augusta National patch graces the left chest pocket, while the winner’s name gets stitched into the inner lining. Each one takes roughly a month to craft and runs about $250.

By 1937, every member started wearing these jackets to stand out. In 1949, Sam Snead became the first Masters winner to be awarded the Green Jacket. That same year, all nine winners of the previous 12 Masters were retroactively given the jackets as well. These champions included Gene Sarazen, Byron Nelson (twice), Henry Picard, Ralph Guldahl, Jimmy Demaret (twice), Craig Wood, Herman Keiser, and Claude Harmon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Repeat winners do not get different jackets each time they win it. They have to wear the one they won the first time. This is where our next interesting story comes from: Jack Nicklaus and his history with the Green Jacket.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nicklaus has won the Masters more than any golfer (6), but he had the misfortune of never getting to wear “his” in his winning years. In 1963, when he won his first Masters, Nicklaus received a rather ill-fitting Green Jacket (size 46, if you’d like to know). It hung over him like an “old blanket.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The following year, Nicklaus believed he would have to wear the same one again. But in his locker room, it was the Green Jacket of Tom Dewey, former governor of New York, waiting for him. So, for his next two Masters wins (1965, 1966), Nicklaus donned Dewey’s Green Jacket.

Two things happened before Nicklaus’s fourth Masters win. First: Dewey was said to have been buried in his beloved jacket, and Nicklaus realized it was getting frayed on the edges anyway.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before the 1972 win, he contacted his sponsors, clothing company Hart, Shaffner & Marx, to make him his own jacket. As was the case, it was the wrong size and color, but it lasted him until his 1975 win. From then on, Nicklaus was back to borrowing the Green Jacket from the club members. Finally, in 1997, he contacted the then-chairman Jackson Stevens and told him of his grievances. It was then that he got his Green Jacket, 35 years later, and finally in his size (44).

Now, each year, the registration form to compete in the Masters asks everyone in the field for their jacket size. Yes, the one they wear during the winner’s ceremony is temporary. They get their permanent one later.

Has it ever happened that the jackets were sold? Well, yes, even if it’s not allowed.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 1994, an authentic Green Jacket was bought by a local journalist for $5 via a charity shop. It was re-sold in 2017 by Green Jacket Auctions for $139,000. But since Augusta had already trademarked the ‘Green Jacket’ seven years prior, it set its legal team into action. It didn’t stop the sale, however. Horton Smith’s Green Jacket (1934, 1936) was sold for $682,229 in 2013, while Jones’ fetched $310,700 in 2011.

Those are the kinds of fascinating stories this Green Jacket has. But the winners have won it, so now what?

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dos and the Don’ts of owning the Green Jacket

Just one Green Jacket ever leaves Augusta National’s grounds: the reigning Masters champion’s. For a single year, the winner gets to take it home and use it freely. That’s why you’ll spot fresh winners wearing it on talk shows or at sports events. They must, however, keep Augusta in the loop on its whereabouts and activities.

It is said that Nick Faldo (1989, 1990, 1996) started this trend, which the board reportedly didn’t like. But there was hardly any stopping the winners. Years later, Trevor Immelman (2008) took the Green Jacket to pay a visit to his favorite basketball team, the Boston Celtics, thus starting the trend of wearing it to other sports events. Jordan Spieth (2015) belted “Eyes of Texas” while wearing his Green Jacket. Danny Willett (2016) attended Wimbledon wearing his.

However, once a new Masters champ is crowned, the prior year’s winner must leave their jacket behind at the club. They can only slip it on during return visits to the club or when repping the Masters or Augusta National at official, club-linked events, like the Champions Dinner.

ADVERTISEMENT

What else? Here’s what the previous champions have shared:

Sign a legal document to take the jacket out of the club.

The winner cannot wear the Green Jacket with jeans. Or a short one. In fact, the winner has to sign “documents,” as per Jon Rahm.

Have to wear a certain shirt, a particular tie, and certain trousers. Must wear dress shoes and never trainers, as revealed by Rory McIlroy.

Not allowed to get photographed drinking alcohol while wearing the Green Jacket.

The winner can be buried in their Green Jacket, but they need permission from Augusta National.

Never sell the Green Jacket. Augusta National legally owns it.

You must return the Green Jacket to Augusta, following the one-year rule.

There is one story about Seve Ballesteros ‘s last point. It is said that in 2002, then-Chairman Hootie Johnson asked the two-time champ (1980, 1983) to return his jacket, but he refused.

Sure, some of these rules might sound redundant, but remember the Green Jacket represents Augusta National. Of course, they get to have a say in what to do with it.