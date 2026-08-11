Inside World No. 5 Amateur Golfer Luke Poulter’s Lucrative NIL Deal: Valuation and More

The signs have always been there. Early this season, Luke, Ian Poulter’s son, received the Michael Carter “Junior” Memorial Award (awarded for spirit and values, traits of the late Michael Carter, a former golfer who tragically died in a 2002 car accident at 19) at the Arnold Palmer Cup at Tralee Golf Links in Ireland. The honor earned the University of Florida amateur an exemption into next season’s Arnold Palmer Invitational. Now, he’s done something more amazing.

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Although Luke Poulter is currently playing in the U.S. Amateur Championship this week, he signed a Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) agreement with Liberty National Golf Club on August 10, 2026, making him its newest ambassador. Through this agreement, Poulter gains legal control over the use of his image. This also allows him to grow his personal brand and earn a profit from it.

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Throughout the week, the world’s No. 5 amateur will wear the logo. But he will not be the only one to do so. Here are the golfers he has joined with this announcement:

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Miles Russell: a Florida State commit in 2027 and two-time AJGA Rolex Junior Player of the Year

Megha Ganne: 2025 U.S. Women’s Amateur champion

Kiara Romero: World No. 1-ranked amateur. With 19 points, she is just one point away from earning LPGA membership through the LPGA Elite Amateur Pathway (LEAP)

Yana Wilson: LPGA Tour rookie

Aphrodite Deng: Reigning U.S. Girls’ Junior champion

It is hardly surprising Poulter has joined this list.

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The story behind Luke Poulter’s NIL agreement

On one hand, Golf NIL values Luke Poulter at $550K, placing him just behind Preston Stout ($800K) and Ethan Fang ($625K).

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On the other hand, Poulter has proven his mettle time and again to reach this position. A rising senior from Florida, Poulter is a two-time Arnold Palmer Cup participant and is now part of the Great Britain & Ireland Walker Cup team for the second consecutive year. He has done well even at the collegiate level, including winning the season’s NCAA Columbus Regional with an even-par 213.

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So, it’s not hard to guess why Liberty National GC added him to the roster. According to co-founder Dan Fireman, it helps if golfers have an impact outside the game. In Poulter’s case, there are reasons to hold this belief.

Poulter has worked with his wife, Katie, on the annual Poulter Charity Classic and golf day, helping Dreamflight, a UK charity, raise millions of dollars to take children suffering from serious illnesses or disabilities on a trip of a lifetime to Disney in Orlando every October. So how does this work?

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Every year, Ian and Kate organize a multi-day fundraiser, which includes a grand dinner, social gatherings, and a competitive golf tournament. Hundreds of supporters, friends, and donors worldwide attend the event. Going further, he even assisted the kids during the trip.

Fireman did not fall short of showing appreciation for the 22-year-old and his efforts in helping others, saying, “Luke is obviously a rising talent in the game, but what stood out to us just as much is his commitment to helping others.”

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That is the quality that will help him during this NIL agreement, too. According to Golf Digest, Poulter will contribute to the Liberty National Foundation’s charitable efforts, connect with the club’s membership, and actively shape the overall experience at Liberty National. And he’s pretty committed to the challenge.

“Giving back has always been important to me… I feel very fortunate that this role gives me another opportunity to help others,” Poulter said, who is T77 at the U.S. Amateur following the Monday round, as per Golf Digest. “At the end of the day, that’s what golf is all about and why we love this game.”

His father, Ian, too, is keeping track of it all.

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Ian Poulter on how he is helping his son grow

Following his opening round at LIV Golf New York, reporters asked Ian Poulter if he was putting in an extra effort in his game to impress his son, Luke Poulter. He said, “I try not to think about that, but you know what, look, he’s on an amazing trajectory: Top 10 in the world, playing great golf, plays golf courses that are exceptional…”

Poulter, like his fellow golfers, is currently playing at Merion Golf Club, the host of this season’s U.S. Amateur. The club will also host the 2030 U.S. Open and the 2034 U.S. Women’s Open, among many others.

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“I kind of had to put a round in today and just show him that Dad’s not done yet. It’s great. I love having the family come out and watch, and it inspires me to keep playing well,” Poulter, who eventually finished tied for 28 in New York, added, as per NUCLR Golf.

If Luke Poulter continues to perform, he will probably make the top 10 of the PGA Tour University standings next season. That will help him earn a PGA Tour card. And Ian believes that will happen, as, in his own words, he believes his son has more “firepower.” Now, it is up to Luke Poulter.