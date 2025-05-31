Insider Claims Jay Monahan & Co. Will Make More Changes In PGA Tour Despite Format Overhaul Facing Scrutiny

The talks around the Tour Championship are never-ending these days. In a recent meeting at Muirfield Village, the PGA Tour’s Player Advisory Council approved significant changes to the season-ending event and FedEx Cup payouts. Gone is the contentious “Starting Strokes” format, which gave the top-ranked player a head start. Now, the top 30 players will tee off at even par, and whoever shoots the lowest score will win the FedEx Cup. While the payouts won’t be as steep as before, the changes aim to reward season-long performance while recognizing the significance of the FedEx Cup. The course setup is also being tweaked to encourage more risk-reward moments, potentially making the tournament more exciting.

Well, the overhaul was not without scrutiny, as some golf insiders, like Trent and Frankie from the Fore Play Podcast Plus, questioned the effectiveness of the changes, particularly regarding the role of points during the season. Frankie noted that the points system “just gets you into the playoffs, and then from there, you got to just keep making the cut to get to the next event,” adding that the current system doesn’t truly reward players for their performance throughout the season.

With the Tour Championship set to be held at East Lake through 2027, the question remains whether this format will stick — and now, this insider reveals more changes coming to the Tour Championship after the format overhaul.

Per the latest Instagram post by Sirius XM PGA Tour, Todd Lewis told George Savaricas that 2026 is shaping up to be a big year for change. “I would expect to change for 2026,” Lewis said, dropping a hint that the Tour Championship field might be getting a makeover. “I’m hearing that they’re probably going to shrink the field from 30 at the Tour Championship, um, to maybe a smaller number of what that is.” This potential tweak has got everyone buzzing, especially with the prestige of the trophy and “a lot of cash with the medics” on the line.

Lewis speculated that the reduction might occur after the second tournament of the FedEx Cup playoff itself. Currently, the top 30 after the BMW Championship gain entry to the Tour Championship. Lewis believes the field size might be smaller this year, but there is no plan to bring a regular 36-hole cut to the tournament. “My guess is that they’re going to have a smaller field show up at East Lake, um, and not have a reduction in field as you progress through the championship.” With the PGA Tour having just implemented changes for 2025, Lewis expects “a lot of meetings, a lot of discussions” to determine the ideal field size.

The goal, after all, is to create a thrilling competition where everyone is “on even footing” fighting for the FedEx Cup. And from players’ reactions, it appears that top players are already on board and looking forward to the revamped format.

What do the top players think about the potential changes?

All top players have the same mindset — they love the new format! Scottie Scheffler, the reigning FedEx Cup champ, thinks it’s a great move, saying, “Shifting the Tour Championship to a more straight-up format with a tougher course setup makes it easier for fans to follow and provides a more challenging test for players.” Collin Morikawa, who had a bitter taste of finishing second despite posting the lowest 72-hole score at East Lake last year, is thrilled that every player now has a genuine shot at the title.

Xander Schauffele’s all about the tradition of winning the Tour Championship, remarking, “Now East Lake and winning the Tour Championship, I think it’s the same thing. Everyone is trying to hoist that trophy, and that part hasn’t changed at all.” Max Homa’s also on board, noting that the previous format often felt anticlimactic, with only a few players realistically in contention by the weekend, and believes the new structure will produce more excitement and fairer competition. Will this new format bring the drama and excitement the Tour Championship needs? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!