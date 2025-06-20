Insider Reveals Controversial Reason Phil Mickelson May Never Get USGA Invite Again After Quiet Farewell

The U.S. Open is the one that got away for Phil Mickelson, a six-time runner-up and one of the greatest to ever play the game; it’s the missing piece in a Hall of Fame career. None of those losses, though, cut deeper than what happened in Shinnecock Hills, 2004. The Long Island crowd, always electric, roared for him. Lefty was at the peak of his powers, battling the brutally slick greens and the relentless pressure of Sunday at a major. Then, a double bogey on the 17th hole handed the title to Retief Goosen. That stung. Fast forward to 2025 at Oakmont. Mickelson’s performance was unceremonious—he missed the cut after rounds that lacked energy or focus. At 55, it felt like the end. There was no announcement, no farewell press conference. Just a quiet walk off the course and into what might be the sunset of his U.S. Open career.

Alan Shipnuck, who’s written extensively on Mickelson and is working on a book about Rory McIlroy, recently shared on Indo Sport with Joe Molloy, “He probably should have won that—well, he definitely should have won that U.S. Open. And I mean, he told me that was the best golf he’s ever played.” He weighed in on the possibility of a comeback. “I wouldn’t be shocked if he got another go at it at Shinnecock. I could see that.” But that hope is complicated.

According to Shipnuck, internal politics at the USGA could be standing in the way of a final farewell tour for Lefty. The 2004 U.S. Open at Shinnecock, where Mickelson finished runner-up, became infamous for the USGA’s mishandling of course conditions. Officials stopped watering the fairways and greens in an attempt to toughen the course, only to watch it spiral into chaos. By Sunday, the putting surfaces were nearly unplayable, prompting emergency watering between groups. Critics, including Mickelson himself, have long viewed the setup as reckless and unfair. So, another go at it might have given redemption for Mickelson.

“Phil’s a polarizing figure, obviously, and he may have his detractors within the USGA.” His controversial past, most notably his mid-round rule violation at the 2018 U.S. Open, still lingers. “Because if Phil comes back, that clip’s going to be played over and over, and it’ll kind of highlight, you know, another setup screw-up by the USGA. So that definitely works against him.” This blend of legacy and controversy puts the USGA in a bind.

Granting Mickelson a final invite would spark attention, but also revive wounds for both sides. For an organization that already faces criticism over course setups, inviting back the man who once struck a moving ball in protest might be a PR risk too far. However, there is more to it. To fully understand why a return could be so contentious, you have to revisit the long, painful history between Mickelson and the U.S. Open.

Mickelson’s U.S. Open curse: A career defined by almosts

Phil Mickelson’s heartbreak at the U.S. Open is unlike any other in golf history. He’s finished second six times—1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2009, and 2013—each time finding a different way to fall just short. In 1999 at Pinehurst, a late Payne Stewart putt broke Phil’s heart. In 2002 and 2009, Tiger Woods and Lucas Glover denied him. But, 2006 at Winged Foot, was perhaps the most agonizing—standing on the 18th tee with a one-shot lead, Mickelson made a double bogey. He admitted, “I am such an idiot.” Then, in 2013, it was Justin Rose who played spoiler at Merion.

No other golfer has had such a consistent flirtation with completing the career Grand Slam only to come up short. That pursuit has defined a large part of his legacy—and the U.S. Open has become both his white whale and his greatest tormentor. If 2025 was indeed Mickelson’s final appearance, it ended not with nothing but a whimper, leaving the door open for the USGA to write a different final chapter. Whether they will, though, is another story entirely.