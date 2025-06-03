Insider Reveals Tiger Woods’s Grand Gesture for $62.25B Brand That Stood by Him During His Biggest Fallout

Around 3 AM on May 29, 2017, police officers found Tiger Woods slumped in the driver’s seat of his black Mercedes. The engine was running, the tires were flat, and Woods struggled to answer questions, even incorrectly stating that he was traveling between Los Angeles and Orange County. Officers arrested him for DUI, and he accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to reckless driving. The police then released that infamous mug shot. Despite one of Woods’s current sponsors telling a different story, the DUI arrest led to a drop in sponsorships, similar to the fallout from the 2009 infidelity scandal.

Following the 2009 infidelity scandal, Tiger Woods rapidly lost sponsorships with Accenture, AT&T, Buick, Gatorade, Gillette, Tag Heuer, and others. As per Forbes, Woods’s endorsement income decreased by $22 million, dropping from an estimated $92 million in 2009 to $70 million in 2010. Nevertheless, Mitch Covington, the SVP of Monster Energy, one of Woods’s long-time sponsors, reveals how Tiger Woods showcased his loyalty to them.

On the recent Gypsy Tale Podcast, Mitch Covington discussed Tiger Woods’s DUI arrest and the release of his mugshot. Referring to the USA Today cover, Covington mentioned that his phone was “ringing off the hook,” with people saying, “We gotta get rid of Tiger Woods.” He talked with his boss, Rodney Sacks, the CEO, about the need to support Woods, stating, “It’s really not going to look good if we drop him here.” Sacks firmly replied, “Drop him? You think I would drop him? Have you lost your mind? We ain’t dropping him now. No way. We got to stand behind our guy.”

The result of the arrest? Woods participated in a diversion program, spending a year on probation and paying a $250 fine along with court costs. He fulfilled some program requirements by completing 50 hours of community service at the Tiger Woods Foundation, as stated by Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg. While Aronberg did not specify Woods’s activities with the charity, he confirmed that Woods met the terms of the agreement. Additionally, Woods attended a workshop where victims of impaired drivers shared their experiences and how their lives were affected.

At the 2019 Masters Tournament, Tiger Woods won his first major since the 2008 U.S. Open. At that time, a reporter asked him, “Since you’ve made this massive comeback, a lot of your sponsors will come back. How much increase in sponsor revenue do you think you’ll get by winning this Masters and making your comeback complete?” Woods replied, “I am not gonna get a single one. I’m not answering the phone. I got three people who stuck with me: Monster Energy, Rolex, and Nike. Nobody else needs to call.”

Monster Energy renewed its deal with Woods in 2020. Covington continues, “I called him to renew the deal. Now, I’m expecting, ‘Okay. Do you want to start on this thing, Mark [Woods’s agent]? He said, ‘I just got on phone with Tiger. Tiger said to take whatever you’re offering. I’m not negotiating with you. Just tell us what you wanna pay. He wants to be with you for the rest of your life. But that sticking with people when they fail is important.”

Nike Golf, which signed Tiger Woods in 1996 and built its golf division around him, stopped making golf clubs in 2016 but continued to provide Woods with apparel and shoes until they ended their partnership in 2024. In January 2017, Woods signed with TaylorMade Golf to play its woods, irons, and wedges. He also has a golf ball deal with Bridgestone Golf and is associated with Rolex, the watchmaker. Additionally, Woods signed with Monster Energy in 2016.

Despite his absence from the course, Tiger Woods is making big money in the 2025 season. In April, Sportico’s Kurt Badenhausen provided an impressive update on his earnings by revealing the annual list of the top 50 highest-paid athletes of all time. Woods secured the second position after Michael Jordan with adjusted earnings of $2.79 billion, compared to $1.91 billion without adjustments. In fact, another of Tiger Woods’s long-term partners gave him something special in the 2024 season.

TaylorMade did something even more special for Tiger Woods

In 2024, Tiger Woods returned to the PGA Tour for the Genesis Open in Los Angeles, but he did so without the familiar Nike swoosh logo. Before the event, Woods and TaylorMade, a company that makes golf equipment and apparel, announced a new partnership that included a golf-accessory line called “Sun Day Red.” This marked a significant change for Woods, as his previous endorsement deal with Nike, worth about $500 million, ended when his contract expired. Nike had been his main sponsor since he turned pro in 1996, but never provided him with an ownership stake in his brand.

Reports indicated that Woods became a co-owner of this new venture, which differed from his past relationship with Nike. Trademark attorney Josh Gerben examined the filings and found signs of shared ownership between Woods and TaylorMade, noting that they created a new company to sell Woods’ products. Woods himself expressed excitement about the new direction, stating, “This partnership allows me to bring my vision to life and create products that reflect my style and passion for the game.” What will be the result in the 2025 season? Charlie Woods donned his father’s Sun Day Red during his first AJGA win.