Insider Reveals Why He Decided to Expose Phil Mickelson’s Secrets: ‘That Was the Goal..’

Who is Phil Mickelson? Alan Shipnuck attempted to answer this question in his book, Phil: The Rip-Roaring (and Unauthorized!) Biography of Golf’s Most Colorful Superstar. The book’s narrative begins with a confrontation between them in the intro: “It was meant as a taunt but became the challenge that animated this book: ‘You think you know me but you don’t.'” This challenge – to present Mickelson’s humane side amidst controversy – was sparked by his infamous leaked interview. So, did Shipnuck succeed?

The reactions around the book seem to suggest so. Recently, Alan Shipnuck appeared on the Indo Sport podcast and said, “But it’s interesting because, you know, from social media and other avenues, I’ve heard many people who have read the book, and it’s probably kind of close to 50-50, where half the folks said, you know, I used to be a Phil fan, and now he has lost me forever. Cause the way he treated Bones and the way he treated Billy Walters, and you know the other things.”

In 2017, Phil Mickelson parted ways with his caddie, Jim “Bones” Mackay, citing a mutual decision. However, it later came to light that Mickelson had withheld Mackay’s share of bonuses for nearly a decade, totaling around $900,000. Although Mickelson eventually paid $400,000 towards the debt, Mackay was left disappointed, feeling shortchanged.

Meanwhile, Mickelson’s relationship with gambler Billy Walters tells a different story. Despite their close bond, Mickelson chose not to help Walters during his legal troubles. Walters would later recount Mickelson’s silence in his book, “Gambler: Secrets from a Life at Risk.” So, did Mickelson treat them unfairly? You be the judge.

But Shipnuck’s book attracted another kind of crowd as well, as per Shipnuck, “But many people said, you know, I like Phil more. Like, obviously, he has his flaws, but he’s human. And I relate to him more. And he was previously this cartoon character, and he’s just an actual person I can relate to. So, yeah, to your point, it’s–and that was the goal of my book was not to tell people how to feel. It’s just to, like, present him in full. The good and the bad. And let the reader decide how they felt about him. And it’s a strong mix of reactions.”

So, what draws in fans to Mickelson despite the barrage of controversies? Well, his “human” behavior, for one thing. Think about it: Mickelson’s popularity is clear; he was a generational talent who played with flair while appearing relatable, like the neighbor leading a scavenger hunt. Phil Mickelson actively engaged with the fans, drawing them in. His failures only enhanced his everyman image, making him more relatable. For instance, some viewed his controversial slap at a moving ball during the 2018 U.S. Open as childish and rule-breaking, while others found it simply hilarious.

And, hey, the book didn’t come together overnight. Shipnuck reached out to Mickelson three times for interviews—during the 2020 PGA Championship, at Torrey Pines in 2021, and again at Pebble Beach. Mickelson ultimately declined, which Shipnuck accepted. As the book’s deadline approached in December, Mickelson contacted Shipnuck, making his infamous “scary motherf-ckers” comment about LIV Golf. Although Mickelson denied giving an interview, Shipnuck didn’t “take it personally,” as shown by his acknowledgment of one of Mickelson’s controversial moves.

Alan Shipnuck says Phil Mickelson was right about the PGA Tour

Before we discuss the reason Alan Shipnuck took Mickelson’s side, try to understand the kind of impact Lefty had in the golf world. Phil Mickelson, boasting an impressive record of 45 PGA Tour victories and six major championships, has firmly established himself as a legend in the world of golf. However, as he approached the latter stages of his career, Mickelson took a bold stance that challenged the existing power dynamics within the sport.

By supporting the Saudi-backed LIV Golf and criticizing the PGA Tour for its “obnoxious greed,” he ignited a player-led movement that sent shockwaves through the golfing community. This rebellion came at a steep price: he faced suspension in early 2022, lost sponsorships, and missed the Masters for the first time in nearly 30 years. By June of that year, he officially joined LIV Golf, marking a definitive break from the PGA establishment.

In the same interview with Indo Sport, Shipnuck acknowledged that Mickelson had a valid point in his criticisms, stating, “There’s a big part of Phil that needed to be this agent of change, and in a lot of ways, he was right.” Shipnuck highlighted the significant shifts that have occurred in the PGA Tour since LIV’s emergence. He pointed out that “the Tour has significantly shifted power to the players,” with stars like Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy now involved in decision-making processes—changes that were “unthinkable before LIV’s rise.”

Additionally, he remarked on the financial impact (think about signature events!), noting that “Tour prize pools ballooned following LIV’s emergence,” which forced the PGA to open its coffers to remain competitive. Shipnuck concluded, “What’s lost in all the noise is: Phil was right—in some profound ways.” So, there goes the fact: Alan Shipnuck is not entirely against Mickelson.