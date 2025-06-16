Insider Suspects Jay Monahan Might Be Behind Rory McIlroy’s ‘Bizarre’ Character Change

What is going on with Rory McIlroy? The 2025 Masters champion’s recent behavior has been a rollercoaster ride, filled with dramatic moments that have left fans scratching their heads. At the U.S. Open, McIlroy tossed clubs, shattered tee markers, and had a combative press conference, blaming the media for his absence, and later finished at T19. This behavior has sparked concern, with many wondering if McIlroy is facing challenges beyond golf. He likely is.

As he himself put it, “I climbed my Everest in April. I think after you do something like that, you’ve got to make your way back down, and you’ve got to look for another mountain to climb.” With his media interactions dwindling and a strained relationship with reporters, the golf world is surely worried about the golfer, and maybe being worried even is an understatement.

Speaking on the latest YouTube episode of Fore Play Podcast Plus, analyst Frankie Borrelli expressed doubts that Jay Monahan might be behind Rory McIlroy’s recent attitude change. Why? Well, he has his reasons. Borrelli noted that McIlroy’s behavior seemed “bizarre” after winning the Masters, saying, “Maybe he’s just like, ‘F**k y’all, I did it, and I’ve been waiting to tell you to go f**k yourself until I won it.’” And well, McIlroy did say something along the same lines after the 3rd round at the US Open. “I feel like I’ve earned the right to do whatever I want to do, yeah”, said the 2025 Masters Champion. Borrelli speculated that something might have set McIlroy off, possibly a behind-closed-doors issue with Monahan, given the LIV vs. PGA debate. “Did something happen with Monahan behind closed doors?”

The last discussion between McIlroy and Monahan, that we know of, went rather shaky, with both sending mixed signals about the progress of talks between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. McIlroy recently stated that “the landscape looks a little different” than earlier, adding, “I don’t think the PGA Tour needs a deal,” which starkly contrasts with Monahan’s optimism after meeting with Donald Trump, saying it “ultimately gets us one step closer to a deal being done” and describing the meeting as a “constructive working session”.

McIlroy also expressed skepticism about the deal’s prospects, saying, “I think it takes two to tango,” and “it doesn’t feel like it’s any closer,” seemingly pointing to the PIF as the party holding up the negotiations. Meanwhile, Monahan insisted his confidence level in a deal hasn’t diminished, attributing his cautious tone to the complexity of the discussions, “It doesn’t speak to my confidence level, it speaks to the moment”.

And not speaking to the moment, or rather in the moment,t is the reason McIlroy is under this scrutiny in the first place. Sam Riggs Bozoian chimed in, agreeing that McIlroy’s behavior was “weird.” “If after each round at the PGA, he just did media for five minutes and was his normal self…I think all the public perception of him right now would be great,” Bozoian said.

Instead, McIlroy’s decision to skip media appearances and give “F-bomb type of answers” has led to a negative public perception. Bozoian concluded that McIlroy “could be doing a victory tour right now” but instead seems to be “bringing all this scrutiny on himself for no reason.” And it’s not only these golf analysts who think something is up with McIlroy; this former Ryder Cup Captain also shares the same sentiments.

Paul McGinley believes ‘something’s eating’ Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy’s recent behavior has sparked concern, with Paul McGinley expressing his disappointment with the golfer’s media interactions. After McIlroy’s third round at the U.S. Open, he bluntly told reporters, “No, not really. It’s more a frustration with you guys,” when asked about avoiding the media. McGinley doesn’t like what he sees, saying, “I didn’t enjoy them. I don’t like to see that. I think Rory’s better than that.” McGinley believes McIlroy’s behavior doesn’t showcase his true personality and is worried about the golfer’s well-being.

McGinley thinks there’s more to McIlroy’s behavior than meets the eye, saying, “Something is eating at him. He hasn’t let us know what it is, but there’s something not right.” He adds that McIlroy “looks fed up” and “has had enough of everything.” Given McIlroy’s usual demeanor, McGinley is genuinely concerned, emphasizing that “this is not normal” and that McIlroy’s behavior sets a poor example for his fans. With McIlroy’s recent struggles and strained media interactions, one can’t help but wonder: What’s really going on with Rory McIlroy? What do you think is the reason behind the golfer’s recent behavior? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!