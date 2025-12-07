Insider Warns Tiger Woods PGA Tour Pros May Soon Desert His $500M Project Amid Schedule Changes

Golf Tips Handbook: Your Free Guide Awaits Unlock our Exclusive Golf Tips Handbook- a curated collection of the smartest, most practical lessons we’ve published this year. Download now

Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods have spent the past two years championing TGL as golf’s bold leap. The two co-founders have flaunted their $500 million project as the big tech-driven entertainment in golf. However, golf analysts Andy Johnson and Brendan Porath suggest that the $500 million venture may be facing a sharper reality than its founders expected.

A recent Fried Egg Golf discussion aimed at the league’s habit of playing it safe for star players. The analysts questioned whether its long-term appeal can survive if design freedom, competitive teeth, and broader player investment remain secondary.

“The players are not going to be there year-over-year. You’re catering to players who are going to be the first ones to bow out or be like, ‘I’m done. I did my time. I’m out.’ The players don’t sustain this for the next 10 years. It’s like getting a product that crabs fans. You know, like how many of these players are going to be that you’re catering to are going to be big TGL heads for the next decade?” Brendon Porath said on the Fried Egg Golf podcast.

TGL reached a $500 million valuation in a 2024 Series A funding round led by Dynasty Equity and Connect Ventures. Season 1 debuted in January 2025 with quick-paced matches under two hours. TGL’s second season launches on ABC on December 28, 2025, for its network debut, running late December through January. There won’t be any gap left for the PGA Tour pros after the TGL Season 2.

Although the feedback is mostly positive, TGL still has not garnered the kind of traction Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy would have hoped for. Thus, a time may come when PGA Tour pros playing the event may want to get out. Currently, the roster features many elite names from the PGA Tour. This includes stars like Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama, Max Homa, Collin Morikawa, and more.

The organizers set the TGL schedule during the PGA Tour’s offseason. While these golfers are all in to play for some seasons, they may start to think they need to rest and prepare for PGA Tour events during the offseason. And this may make them set their priorities.

While Brendon Porath discussed no long-term commitment, Andy Johnson hinted at the lack of challenges. And he didn’t even spare the PGA Tour or any other professional golf tournaments.

“I think the issue, and I think Joseph was hitting on this, is that there are literally no rules, nothing. Like, you could get really weird, but they haven’t done it because they’re still afraid of players, which is stupid. These players are contracted. It’s effectively video game golf, and they’re all doing it for, I’m sure they’re being paid, but like it’s way more relaxed,” Andy Johnson said.

“You can push it, but they haven’t done it. And it’s just this deference to players that is maybe the most poisonous thing in the game of golf, is like, oh, the big bad players, we can’t rock the boat with the big bad players.”

TGL holes blend par 3s, 4s, and 5s with strategic risk-reward elements. This includes narrow landing zones, bunkers, and penalty areas designed by architects, including Beau Welling, Agustín Pizá, and Gil Hanse, to challenge pros’ decision-making.

Season 1 featured soft, receptive fairways and greens that drew criticism for lacking penalty and realism. Short-game shots proved unexpectedly challenging due to distance control issues on approaches, while full swings benefited from quick pacing under two hours.

In Season 1, most of the holes in TGL tried to reflect real-world courses. However, Andy Johnson says that they could have made it way more challenging. After all, it’s a simulator golf, and there’s no limit to creativity. He believes the big names involved with TGL kept it from happening.

While Season 1 was a little upsetting for some fans and analysts for various reasons, TGL is coming back with some massive updates to improve both fan and golfer experiences.

Updates for TGL Season 2

TGL is expanding the GreenZone putting surface by 38%, from 3,800 to 5,270 square feet. It will roughly be the same size as that of PGA Tour golf courses.

Additionally, there will be 12 pin locations, up from 7, for greater variety and drama. Bunkers will grow by 50% with added depth. On the other hand, the designers removed one bunker entirely. These changes aim to boost volatility and creativity based on Season 1 data.

Gil Hanse joined designers Beau Welling, Agustín Pizá, and Nicklaus Design to create new holes that mix links, canyon, desert, and coastal themes. Returning holes like Quick Draw, Temple, Pick Yer Plunder, The Spear, Alpine, The Plank, and Flex received analytics-driven updates for heightened risk-reward and strategy. Six Season 1 holes became official team holes, with customized local backdrops and terrain that reflect each franchise’s identity.

Full Swing upgraded the game engine to create more realistic, immersive virtual environments and improved hole graphics. Fans will see enlarged hitting boxes that enhance playability. Full Swing is also relocating ball-tracking camera towers for better fan sightlines. These tweaks address Season 1 feedback on pacing, volatility, and visuals to elevate competition and broadcast appeal.

TGL’s push into its second season shows ambition. However, the pressure to keep stars engaged while delivering sharper competition won’t fade anytime soon. The league’s future hinges on whether it can move past player-friendly habits and craft a product strong enough to stand on its own.