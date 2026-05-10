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Insperity Invitational 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

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Roshni Dhawan

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May 10, 2026 | 3:41 PM EDT

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Insperity Invitational 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

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Roshni Dhawan

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May 10, 2026 | 3:41 PM EDT

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The Insperity Invitational has come a long way since its first tee-off in 2004. Back then, it was called the Administaff Small Business Classic and was played at Augusta Pines Golf Club in Spring, Texas, not The Woodlands, the course it’s currently played on. It has since moved venues, changed its name, and more than doubled its purse. Today, it is the richest non-major event on the PGA Tour Champions calendar.

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Historically, the Insperity Invitational was played in October for the first eight years, but it shifted to its current May slot in 2012 and has been a spring fixture since then. The 2026 edition runs May 8-10 at The Woodlands Country Club, Texas. This year, the field consists of 78 players and spans 54 holes, with no cut, meaning every professional who completes all three rounds receives a paycheck.

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The tournament offers a prize purse of $3 million, and the purse has steadily grown since the tournament’s debut. In 2004, when Larry Nelson won the inaugural edition, the total purse stood at $1.6 million. It stayed flat through 2010 and then climbed gradually, reaching $1.8 million in 2013, $2 million in 2014, and $2.2 million in 2018. The purse saw the biggest jump in 2022 when the purse rose to $2.3 million. Then, by 2023, it was $2.7 million. The purse hit its $3 million mark in 2025 and has held there in 2026.

The winner collects 15% of the total purse, which is $450,000. The second place earns $264,000, and the third takes $216,000. Fourth place is worth $180,000, and fifth brings in $144,000. The payouts continue down to the last, where the 78th-place finisher earns $1,500. Here’s a total breakdown of the entire purse.

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PositionPrize Money
1$450,000
2$264,000
3$216,000
4$180,000
5$144,000
6$120,000
7$108,000
8$96,000
9$84,000
10$78,000
11$72,000
12$66,000
13$60,000
14$57,000
15$54,000
16$51,000
17$48,000
18$45,000
19$42,300
20$39,600
21$37,200
22$34,800
23$33,000
24$31,500
25$30,000
26$28,500
27$27,300
28$26,100
29$24,900
30$23,700
31$22,500
32$21,600
33$20,700
34$19,800
35$18,900
36$18,000
37$17,100
38$16,500
39$15,900
40$15,300
41$14,700
42$14,100
43$13,500
44$12,900
45$12,300
46$11,700
47$11,100
48$10,500
49$9,900
50$9,300
51$8,700
52$8,100
53$7,500
54$7,200
55$6,900
56$6,600
57$6,300
58$6,000
59$5,700
60$5,400
61$5,100
62$4,800
63$4,500
64$4,200
65$3,900
66$3,600
67$3,300
68$3,000
69$2,820
70$2,640
71$2,460
72$2,280
73$2,100
74$1,980
75$1,860
76$1,740
77$1,620
78$1,500

Beyond the prize money, the tournament also plays a major role in the season-long Charles Schwab Cup race. Every dollar earned during the regular season converts into one point. At the end of the regular season, the top 72 players qualify for a three-event playoff series, where the stakes increase further, as every dollar earned counts as two points.

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The winner of the Charles Schwab Cup receives $1 million from a $2.1 million bonus pool shared among the top five finishers, with all payouts made as annuities. Unlike the PGA Tour, the PGA Tour Champions does not award official World Golf Ranking points.

The numbers tell one part of the story, and the other part is what has happened on the course over two decades of competition.

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What makes the Insperity Invitational different from every other stop on the Champions Tour?

The Insperity Invitational is the only true invitational on the PGA Tour Champions. What we mean by that is every other event on the schedule is open entry by points or exemption, but this one handpicks its 78-player field.

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The tournament course was designed by Bruce Devlin and Robert von Hagge, and its 13th hole is a par 5 where the green sits on an island, making it one of the oldest island greens in the sport. In fact, the 18th green is also surrounded by wooden stadium bleachers, making it among the first purpose-built spectator structures in PGA Tour history.

The tournament also holds an overlooked piece of golf history. The 2006 edition marked the final PGA Tour-sanctioned start of Arnold Palmer’s career. He withdrew during the round and gave an emotional interview on site, thanking his playing partners and the fans. Palmer had also been the one who encouraged the Insperity chairman to back the event in the first place, making that goodbye fitting.

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Additionally, every year during the second round, the tournament hosts the Folds of Honor Greats of Golf. It is a nine-hole scramble where legends of the game compete in a separate exhibition. Icons like Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Lee Trevino, Tom Watson, and Annika Sorenstam have all taken part over the years.

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Roshni Dhawan

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Roshni Dhawan is a writer and researcher covering golf at EssentiallySports. With a background in brand strategy and research, she brings a process-driven approach to her coverage, prioritizing accuracy, structure, and depth in every story. Her work is rooted in making the sport accessible to a wide audience, from long-time followers to those newly engaging with the game. Her coverage focuses on narrative-driven features, player journeys, and the evolving dynamics shaping the sport. By going beyond surface-level reporting, Roshni highlights the human stories that define golf, placing developments within a broader context that resonates with readers while maintaining clarity and relevance. Before transitioning into sports media, she built experience across research and content roles, developing a strong foundation in data analysis, academic writing, and structured storytelling. This background informs her ability to approach golf with both analytical discipline and creative perspective, ensuring her reporting remains both insightful and engaging.

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Riya Singhal

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