Interaction With Rory McIlroy Cost Fans Heavily as PGA Tour Issues Strict Punishment at TPC Sawgrass

Rory McIlroy showed up at TPC Sawgrass on Wednesday as the defending champion, still dealing with the back injury that forced him to withdraw from the Arnold Palmer Invitational the week before. He missed a full practice round and adjusted his expectations. Friday’s second round was meant to be about getting through, but it turned into something different.

On the 4th hole of the Stadium Course, some spectators yelled “get in the water” as McIlroy hit his shot from the rough over the hazard. His ball landed in the water, and the group cheered. Telegraph golf correspondent James Corrigan pointed out the incident on X, saying McIlroy had “probably hoped he’d heard enough from pathetic American hecklers.” Tournament officials soon removed several of the men from the grounds, showing how serious the situation was, even though the PGA Tour did not make a formal statement.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

This was the first time McIlroy faced this kind of treatment from a U.S. crowd since the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, where he and his wife Erica Stoll went through what McIlroy called “horrific” abuse. Weeks before Sawgrass, he was asked if he thought it would happen again.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I would hope not, but that remains to be seen. The reception that I get everywhere I go to play is usually amazing, and I’m deeply grateful for that. I think the Ryder Cup was just a one-off.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Friday’s events suggested that might not be the case. It remains unclear if the tour will do more than just remove fans after incidents like this, as TPC Sawgrass did not provide an answer.

ADVERTISEMENT

McIlroy responded on the course. After the setback at the 4th, he recovered and reached the par-5 9th needing a birdie to make the cut. He found the green in two, two-putted, and finished with a 71. At +1, he made it through.

“Yeah, there was pride in making this cut. I have 280-odd starts on the PGA Tour, and I’ve missed maybe less than 30 cuts. So, I’m proud of that. But if I’d have missed this one, I probably would have had to add an event going into the Masters.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The cut was important for more than just pride. McIlroy is aiming for consecutive Green Jackets at Augusta, a rare achievement. His preparation depends on a clear three-week run before the Masters. Missing the cut would have disrupted those plans. His physical condition made Friday’s result even more significant.

Rory McIlroy’s back injury added a different dimension to making the cut at The Players

McIlroy had withdrawn before Round 3 of the Arnold Palmer Invitational the previous Saturday after back spasms on the range left him unable to address the ball. He did not set foot at TPC Sawgrass until Wednesday, with his preparation reduced to a session that barely touched 30 balls, none struck with a club longer than a six-iron. McIlroy had rarely withdrawn from PGA Tour events due to injury, with the last instance before Bay Hill dating to the 2013 Honda Classic. The disruption heading into the tour’s flagship event was of that magnitude, and it showed in how thin his preparation margin actually was.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Friday, the driving held firm regardless. He hit his tee shot 335 yards on the par-5 16th for birdie and added another 300-yard-plus drive on his closing hole. Through 36 holes, he ranked inside the top five on tour in driving distance and inside the top 25 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.

“It feels pretty much there. Not all the way there, but it’s progressively getting better each and every day.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The weekend at Sawgrass awaits. Xander Schauffele sits 11 shots clear at 10-under after a second-round 65, and McIlroy’s title defense is operating on a thin margin. The cut is made, the back is holding, and the road to Augusta stays open.