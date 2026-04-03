International Series Japan 2026: Prize Money Breakdown and Winner’s Payout

The International Series Japan 2026 arrives with more than just an early-season spotlight. It brings together a financial statement that sets the tone for the year ahead. Many professionals have headed to Japan to play the event scheduled from April 2 to April 5, 2026, at Caledonian Golf Club. This event also signals how the Asian Tour continues to position its International Series as a gateway to bigger stages. It’s a perfect combination where earnings and opportunity go hand in hand.
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International Series Japan 2026 prize money
After a successful debut in 2025, this is the second edition of the International Series Japan. The financial pool set for the event is $2 million. Of this, the winner takes the largest share, 18%, which is the standard pay across all International Series events. This comes down to a winner’s payout of $360,000.
Apart from the winner, all those who make the cut after the first two rounds will take home some amount of the prize money based on where they finish on the leaderboard. The runner-up gets $220,000, while the 3rd position finish receives $126,000.
The table below shows the complete prize money breakdown for the International Series Japan 2026.
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$360,000
|2nd
|$220,000
|3rd
|$126,000
|4th
|$100,000
|5th
|$82,000
|6th
|$66,600
|7th
|$57,000
|8th
|$49,000
|9th
|$42,800
|10th
|$38,200
|11th
|$34,900
|12th
|$32,500
|13th
|$30,300
|14th
|$28,900
|15th
|$27,700
|16th
|$26,500
|17th
|$25,300
|18th
|$24,100
|19th
|$23,100
|20th
|$22,300
|21st
|$21,800
|22nd
|$21,200
|23rd
|$20,600
|24th
|$20,000
|25th
|$19,400
|26th
|$18,800
|27th
|$18,200
|28th
|$17,600
|29th
|$17,000
|30th
|$16,400
|31st
|$16,200
|32nd
|$15,600
|33rd
|$15,200
|34th
|$14,800
|35th
|$14,400
|36th
|$14,000
|37th
|$13,600
|38th
|$13,200
|39th
|$12,800
|40th
|$12,400
|41st
|$12,100
|42nd
|$11,700
|43rd
|$11,300
|44th
|$10,900
|45th
|$10,700
|46th
|$10,600
|47th
|$10,200
|48th
|$9,800
|49th
|$9,400
|50th
|$9,000
|51st
|$8,600
|52nd
|$8,200
|53rd
|$7,800
|54th
|$7,600
|55th
|$7,400
|56th
|$7,200
|57th
|$7,000
|58th
|$6,800
|59th
|$6,600
|60th
|$6,400
|61st
|$6,200
|62nd
|$6,000
|63rd
|$5,800
|64th
|$5,600
|65th
|$5,400
OWGR points, International Series points, exemptions, and other benefits
While the financial reward is the immediate and most lucrative benefit for the International Series 2026 golfers, there’s much more on the line.
One of the most important things for golfers trying to make a name on the global stage is OWGR points. The OWGR has set the field’s strength to around 64.37071. This means that 64.37071 world ranking points will be distributed among those who make the cut after the first two rounds.
The winner of the event will get around 11.07129 OWGR points, which is around 17.2% of the total points available. Finishing 2nd on the leaderboard will get a golfer 6.64277 OWGR points, and 4.42851 points will be given to the golfer who finishes 3rd. However, these are just projected points. The actual number may differ based on how many golfers make the cut.
Apart from the OWGR points, golfers will also receive International Series and Asian Order of Merit points. The International Series points will accumulate throughout the season-long contest. At the end, the golfer who finishes at the top of the list will get a chance to sign a contract with LIV Golf.
While these rewards are lucrative enough, there’s something more. The golfer who wins here will also get an exemption to play all Asian Tour events for the next two years.
Field highlights
The field size for the International Series 2026 is 156 golfers. Of these, the top 65 and ties at the end of Round 2 will make the cut and proceed to play over the weekend.
Many LIV Golf players are participating in the event. Some of them include Yosuke Asaji, Peter Uihlein, Richard T. Lee, and Miguel Tabuena. Yosuke Asaji has won the 2025 Singapore Open. He was also the runner-up in last year’s International Series standings. Peter Uihlein, on the other hand, is a two-time International Series winner. Richard T. Lee became part of LIV Golf by winning the LIV Golf Promotions 2026.
Apart from these, there are also regional representations in the field. There are six Indians, Australian Travis Smyth, and Chinese professional Wenyi Ding. Besides them, there are 17 South Koreans, including Hongtaek Kim, who currently leads the event after Round 1.
Beyond the prize money on offer, the additional rewards add another layer of significance to the International Series Japan 2026. Combined with a strong field and high stakes, the event reinforces its role as a key early-season platform.
Written by
Edited by
Shreya Singh