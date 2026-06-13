Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Case Studies
HomeGolf

International Series Morocco 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

google_perference

Add us on Google

Roshni Dhawan

Share:

Link Copied!

Jun 12, 2026 | 9:05 PM EDT

HomeGolf

International Series Morocco 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

google_perference

Add us on Google

Roshni Dhawan

Share:

Link Copied!

Jun 12, 2026 | 9:05 PM EDT

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Royal Golf Dar Es Salam is hosting the International Series Morocco. The 2026 edition runs June 11-14, and this is the third event of the season on the International Series. The 156-player field is competing for a total prize purse of $2 million.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Last year, the winner’s check stood at $360,000. That figure remains the same in 2026. The winner will also earn Asian Tour order of merit points. Additionally, the race to qualify for the LIV Golf League is adding extra weight to every position on the leaderboard.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tournament follows a 72-hole stroke play format across four days. The cut will be made after 36 holes, with the top 65 players and ties advancing to the weekend. Here’s a detailed breakdown of the prize money for all the players who will make the cut.

PositionPrize Money
1$360,000
2$220,000
3$126,000
4$100,000
5$82,000
6$66,600
7$57,000
8$49,000
9$42,800
10$38,200
11$34,900
12$32,500
13$30,300
14$28,900
15$27,700
16$26,500
17$25,300
18$24,100
19$23,100
20$22,300
21$21,800
22$21,200
23$20,600
24$20,000
25$19,400
26$18,800
27$18,200
28$17,600
29$17,000
30$16,400
31$16,200
32$15,600
33$15,200
34$14,800
35$14,400
36$14,000
37$13,600
38$13,200
39$12,800
40$12,400
41$12,100
42$11,700
43$11,300
44$10,900
45$10,700
46$10,600
47$10,200
48$9,800
49$9,400
50$9,000
51$8,600
52$8,200
53$7,800
54$7,600
55$7,400
56$7,200
57$7,000
58$6,800
59$6,600
60$6,400
61$6,200
62$6,000
63$5,800
64$5,600
65$5,400

The field also features a strong LIV Golf presence. Major champions like Bubba Watson and Sergio Garcia are in the field along with 16 other LIV golfers, bringing the total to 18.

ADVERTISEMENT

Visit Morocco joins us as the presenting partner for the first time in 2026. This marks the first time Morocco’s National Tourism Office has aligned with the event. This fulfills the objective of positioning Morocco as a place with elite sports, with tourism promotion and highlighting Morocco as a premier golf travel hub in the region and beyond.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interesting facts to know about the course hosting the International Series Morocco 2026

Royal Golf Dar Es Salam has been the cornerstone of Moroccan golf since it opened in 1971. The Red Course, which hosts the international series, stretches to over 7,000 yards through a dense cork oak forest on the outskirts of Rabat. Robert Trent Jones Sr. designed the layout, and the trees define the challenge on the course.

ADVERTISEMENT

The course was developed under the patronage of King Hassan II. The Hassan II Golf Trophy is held annually here. The Royal Moroccan Golf Federation and the Hassan II Golf Trophy Association, both chaired by His Royal Highness Prince Moulay Rachid, have been central to growing the event’s profile on the international stage.

The International Series Morocco was launched in 2022. The only time the event did not take place was in 2023. This is why the championship has three former champions to its name. Thailand’s Jazz Janewattananond won the inaugural edition, New Zealand’s Ben Campbell won it in 2024, and Zimbabwe’s Scott Vincent won the championship in 2025. All three champions returned to Rabat this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share this with a friend:

Link Copied!

ADVERTISEMENT

Written by

author-image

Roshni Dhawan

216 Articles

Roshni Dhawan is a writer and researcher covering golf at EssentiallySports. With a background in brand strategy and research, she brings a process-driven approach to her coverage, prioritizing accuracy, structure, and depth in every story. Her work is rooted in making the sport accessible to a wide audience, from long-time followers to those newly engaging with the game. Her coverage focuses on narrative-driven features, player journeys, and the evolving dynamics shaping the sport. By going beyond surface-level reporting, Roshni highlights the human stories that define golf, placing developments within a broader context that resonates with readers while maintaining clarity and relevance. Before transitioning into sports media, she built experience across research and content roles, developing a strong foundation in data analysis, academic writing, and structured storytelling. This background informs her ability to approach golf with both analytical discipline and creative perspective, ensuring her reporting remains both insightful and engaging.

Know more

Edited by

editor-image

Riya Singhal

ADVERTISEMENT