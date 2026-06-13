International Series Morocco 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

Royal Golf Dar Es Salam is hosting the International Series Morocco. The 2026 edition runs June 11-14, and this is the third event of the season on the International Series. The 156-player field is competing for a total prize purse of $2 million.
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Last year, the winner’s check stood at $360,000. That figure remains the same in 2026. The winner will also earn Asian Tour order of merit points. Additionally, the race to qualify for the LIV Golf League is adding extra weight to every position on the leaderboard.
The tournament follows a 72-hole stroke play format across four days. The cut will be made after 36 holes, with the top 65 players and ties advancing to the weekend. Here’s a detailed breakdown of the prize money for all the players who will make the cut.
|Position
|Prize Money
|1
|$360,000
|2
|$220,000
|3
|$126,000
|4
|$100,000
|5
|$82,000
|6
|$66,600
|7
|$57,000
|8
|$49,000
|9
|$42,800
|10
|$38,200
|11
|$34,900
|12
|$32,500
|13
|$30,300
|14
|$28,900
|15
|$27,700
|16
|$26,500
|17
|$25,300
|18
|$24,100
|19
|$23,100
|20
|$22,300
|21
|$21,800
|22
|$21,200
|23
|$20,600
|24
|$20,000
|25
|$19,400
|26
|$18,800
|27
|$18,200
|28
|$17,600
|29
|$17,000
|30
|$16,400
|31
|$16,200
|32
|$15,600
|33
|$15,200
|34
|$14,800
|35
|$14,400
|36
|$14,000
|37
|$13,600
|38
|$13,200
|39
|$12,800
|40
|$12,400
|41
|$12,100
|42
|$11,700
|43
|$11,300
|44
|$10,900
|45
|$10,700
|46
|$10,600
|47
|$10,200
|48
|$9,800
|49
|$9,400
|50
|$9,000
|51
|$8,600
|52
|$8,200
|53
|$7,800
|54
|$7,600
|55
|$7,400
|56
|$7,200
|57
|$7,000
|58
|$6,800
|59
|$6,600
|60
|$6,400
|61
|$6,200
|62
|$6,000
|63
|$5,800
|64
|$5,600
|65
|$5,400
The field also features a strong LIV Golf presence. Major champions like Bubba Watson and Sergio Garcia are in the field along with 16 other LIV golfers, bringing the total to 18.
Visit Morocco joins us as the presenting partner for the first time in 2026. This marks the first time Morocco’s National Tourism Office has aligned with the event. This fulfills the objective of positioning Morocco as a place with elite sports, with tourism promotion and highlighting Morocco as a premier golf travel hub in the region and beyond.
Interesting facts to know about the course hosting the International Series Morocco 2026
Royal Golf Dar Es Salam has been the cornerstone of Moroccan golf since it opened in 1971. The Red Course, which hosts the international series, stretches to over 7,000 yards through a dense cork oak forest on the outskirts of Rabat. Robert Trent Jones Sr. designed the layout, and the trees define the challenge on the course.
The course was developed under the patronage of King Hassan II. The Hassan II Golf Trophy is held annually here. The Royal Moroccan Golf Federation and the Hassan II Golf Trophy Association, both chaired by His Royal Highness Prince Moulay Rachid, have been central to growing the event’s profile on the international stage.
The International Series Morocco was launched in 2022. The only time the event did not take place was in 2023. This is why the championship has three former champions to its name. Thailand’s Jazz Janewattananond won the inaugural edition, New Zealand’s Ben Campbell won it in 2024, and Zimbabwe’s Scott Vincent won the championship in 2025. All three champions returned to Rabat this week.
Written by
Edited by
Riya Singhal