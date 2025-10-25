International Series Philippines 2025: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

The 2025 International Series Philippines is the 6th International Series event on the Asian Tour. Scheduled from October 23 to 26, 2025, the event is hosted at the Sta Elena Golf Club in Santa Rosa, Philippines. Presented by BingoPlus, marks a significant milestone as one of nine $2,000,000 elevated global events on the International Series calendar. The winner will receive $360,000, the standard 18% payout on the Asian Tour. But that’s not all that’s on the line.

The International Series Philippines represents a new era for professional golf in the country. It brings together global stars and domestic talent under one flagship event. Since the event is backed by LIV Golf, 15 LIV golfers are participating in the event, which could include the former World No. 1, Dustin Johnson.

As one of nine elevated events on the Asian Tour, it carries significant importance for players chasing ranking points. Beyond that, the winner collects 11.2 Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points. The victory also grants a two-plus season exemption on the Asian Tour and can boost the player’s position on the Order of Merit. An increase in the Order of Merit rankings can be significant for golfers. The golfer who tops the standings at the end of the International Series gets a spot in LIV Golf if he doesn’t already have one. While most of the benefit goes to the winner, other golfers also get a share of the prize money.

1 $360,000 2 $220,000 3 $126,000 4 $100,000 5 $82,000 6 $66,600 7 $57,000 8 $49,000 9 $42,800 10 $38,200 11 $34,900 12 $32,500 13 $30,300 14 $28,900 15 $27,700 16 $26,500 17 $25,300 18 $24,100 19 $23,100 20 $22,300 21 $21,800 22 $21,200 23 $20,600 24 $20,000 25 $19,400 26 $18,800 27 $18,200 28 $17,600 29 $17,000 30 $16,400 31 $16,200 32 $15,600 33 $15,200 34 $14,800 35 $14,400 36 $14,000 37 $13,600 38 $13,200 39 $12,800 40 $12,400 41 $12,100 42 $11,700 43 $11,300 44 $10,900 45 $10,700 46 $10,600 47 $10,200 48 $9,800 49 $9,400 50 $9,000 51 $8,600 52 $8,200 53 $7,800 54 $7,600 55 $7,400 56 $7,200 57 $7,000 58 $6,800 59 $6,600 60 $6,400 61 $6,200 62 $6,000 63 $5,800 64 $5,600 65 $5,400

The event has a 144-player field. After 36 holes or two rounds, the field will be cut to the top 65 players and ties. This star-packed field makes the tournament interesting. Fans can see their favorite stars through the Asian Tour’s TV schedule. American fans can watch the game on the NBC Sports app and website, and on the Golf Channel. Locals can see the matches live through OTT streams on DigiPlus, BingoPlus, CasinoPlus, ArenaPlus, and GameZone.

International Series Philippines 2025 field

Backed by LIV Golf, the event has attracted a strong field. Several LIV stars are teeing it up, including Richard Bland, Dean Burmester, Sam Horsfield, Patrick Reed, and more.

Dustin Johnson himself is a 2x major winner whose presence would only add to the event’s flavor. He won the 2016 U.S. Open and the 2020 Masters. Besides that, he has 24 PGA Tour titles under his belt.

LIV Golf Dallas winner and 4Aces GC captain, Patrick Reed, also won the Masters tournament in 2018. Apart from these two, Louis Oosthuizen won the 2010 Open Championship, and Charl Schwartzel was the 2011 Masters champion.

RangeGoats GC captain Bubba Watson was also scheduled to play in The International Series Philippines. However, he had to withdraw for minor surgery on his left ring finger. He shared an update about the same through an X post.

Apart from these international stars, fans can also see many local and Asian golfers on the field. This includes the star Indian golfer, Gaganjeet Bhullar.

Bhullar is an 11-time Asian Tour champion and former Order of Merit leader. Miguel Tabuena from the Philippines has also won the Asian Tour twice. He is the highest-ranked Filipino playing on home soil. Besides him, Miguel Tabuena, Angelo Que, Justin Quiban, Aidric Chan, and others form a lineup that reflects the local rise of competitive golf in the Philippines.