Irish Open Security Guards Drag Protestors Away After Donald Trump’s Visit Causes Discontentment

Donald Trump reached Trump International Golf Links & Hotel in Doonbeg, but many opposed it. The U.S. President is on a two-day visit to Ireland, where he earlier met Irish President Catherine Connolly at Áras an Uachtaráin, the president’s official residence. He held meetings in Dublin before travelling to County Clare to attend the Amgen Irish Open golf tournament. Trump’s arrival has sparked protests, even at the golf course.













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On September 12, renowned media strategist Vince D. Monroy shared a video on Threads showing protesters on the 7th green during the Irish Open. Two male teenagers, dressed in black, were involved in the demonstration. One was lying on the ground while the other paced nearby.

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A security guard soon approached the pair. Upon noticing the guard, the teenager who had been pacing sat down on the ground. The guard then focused on the teenager lying down and attempted to remove him. Although the teenager tried to lie back down, the guard forcibly dragged him away.

Meanwhile, two additional security personnel approached the teenager who was sitting and lifted him by the arms. Eventually, all three guards were required to drag the two protesters away from the green.

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This protest is driven by opposition to Trump’s foreign and domestic policies. A recent poll found that 69% of surveyed Irish citizens did not welcome his visit, prompting thousands of demonstrators to take to the streets in Dublin and other parts of the country.

Because of the protests, Trump’s security was tightened. Irish police prepared over 10,000 12-hour shifts from Friday through Sunday. Authorities also introduced airport-style security checks for spectators entering the course, while road closures and shuttle services were put in place around Doonbeg.



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The scene at the Irish Open occurred shortly after the U.S. President’s Air Force One flew low over Trump International Doonbeg. Rory McIlroy was playing his third round then. He was looking for his golf ball in the rough near the third hole when the plane arrived, halting play.





Despite an underwhelming 74 heading into Sunday, putting him out of contention, McIlroy, who was looking for his third Irish Open title, spoke about the moment.



“I guess not the experience we’re used to in a way,” he said. “I think it’s Air Force One’s maiden voyage, I think, so that was pretty cool.

“Cool to sort of see all that going on. I was trying to avoid making doubles at that point so I was trying to concentrate on my own stuff as well.”



Trump reached the event in time to see McIlroy play on the course, including his hole-out on the 18th green.



Trump is expected to attend the tournament on Sunday as well, briefly putting the small village of about 200 residents in the international spotlight.

