‘Ironic, Karmic’: Tyrrell Hatton Gets Brutal Reality Check As LIV Golf Faces 4th Vendor Lawsuit

The 2026 season may be over, but the troubles for LIV Golf are far from finished. Just recently, a fourth vendor reportedly has taken legal action against LIV Golf, demanding nearly $1.1 million in unpaid bills as the league faces mounting financial scrutiny. Fantasy Interactive, the digital agency responsible for building and maintaining LIV’s website and mobile application, filed a lawsuit claiming $990,000 in outstanding fees, a figure pushing $1.1 million once interest is factored in. Against this backdrop of financial tension, sports analyst Trey Wingo pulled no punches on his YouTube channel, taking direct aim at LIV’s marquee talent, including England’s Tyrrell Hatton.

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“We don’t know what’s going to happen with a lot of the top players. There have been reports that Jon Rahm has already begun preparations for his return to the tour,” Wingo said. “Tyrrell Hatton, his walkout music was I ‘Want to Break Free,’ which I thought was kind of ironic because you put yourself there in the first place. No one forced you to go. But when his team won the championship, he couldn’t have wanted to get off that stage any faster.”

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Wingo was referring to LIV Golf’s season-ending event in Indianapolis, where the individual and team championships were decided at the same tournament. Hatton’s Legion XIII secured its second consecutive LIV Golf Team Championship, winning the event at The Club at Chatham Hills by six strokes. As Wingo noted, Hatton’s choice of ‘Want to Break Free’ as his walkout song sparked speculation that the Englishman could be considering a departure from LIV and a return to the DP World Tour.

The speculation gained further traction after Fried Egg Golf’s PJ Clark and Joseph La Magna reported that Hatton had told other players in the locker room that the song choice was intentional. However, during a press conference on Wednesday, Hatton, who joined LIV in January 2024, made it clear that he has no intention of leaving the tour. Regardless, reports have also suggested that Rahm is preparing for a potential LIV exit, although there has been no official confirmation. Wingo, however, wasn’t done.

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“One of the things that I find ironic, karmic, maybe just coincidental, the guy who won the last LIV event, potentially ever, and the last one this year, Michael La Sasso, the former NCAA champion, youngest guy ever to win on the LIV Tour, has already put in his paperwork to qualify for the DP World Qualifying School. He knows where this ship is going, and that’s the last guy to win at LIV.”

Fantasy Interactive’s lawsuit is not an isolated legal dispute; it marks the fourth vendor suit brought against the circuit.

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Earlier, sports technology provider Deltatre filed a breach-of-contract suit in New York Supreme Court seeking approximately $935,000 for unpaid technical infrastructure.

Mobii Systems Group Limited followed with a claim exceeding $1.1 million over unpaid invoices for live broadcast capabilities, including the tour’s signature “Any Shot, Any Time” feature.

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Meanwhile, production firm Fresh Tape Media sought between $1.2 million and $1.3 million for media day work completed in January. Outside of vendor claims, Premier Golf League continues its UK lawsuit alleging LIV misappropriated its structural concepts.

In the meantime, LIV Golf has taken serious steps to make sure they survive in the 2027 season.

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LIV Golf lays off employees amid restructuring

LIV Golf is preparing for a major overhaul as the tour begins transitioning into its next phase without financial support from the PIF. Employees have reportedly been informed that their employment under LIV 1.0 will end in the first week of September, although the exact number of layoffs remains unclear.

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In a statement, LIV said it is ‘scaling back operations’ while working toward making ‘LIV 2.0 a reality.’ LIV had also filed a WARN notice in July, signaling that job cuts were possible. The league has not completely closed the door on rehiring some affected employees if a new investment agreement is finalized.

CEO Scott O’Neil said he had reached terms with a lead investor. Some reports claim that it’s BC Partners, with the deal expected to be completed in September. O’Neil has proposed a 10-event schedule for 2027 as the league seeks greater commercial discipline and a more sustainable future.

That being said, it appears the bad days for LIV Golf are far from over. While the league claims to have a new lead investor in place, only time will tell whether the deal ultimately works out and provides the stability LIV needs for its next chapter.