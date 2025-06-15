Is Adam Scott American? Nationality, Ethnic Background, & More Details About PGA Tour Veteran Explored

As Adam Scott prepared for the 2020 PGA Championship, he shared the importance of his family in his life. He said, “Everyone from my parents, who have always been there, to my wife and kids, they have all made a lot of sacrifices.” Playing professionally meant traveling and carrying the burden of being away from his wife and their two children. Now, five years later, Scott aims to “make it all worthwhile for everybody because I’m also a person who likes to please those close to me.” Here’s an understanding of Adam Scott’s background.

Adam Scott was born on July 16, 1980, in Adelaide, South Australia. He is the son of Phil Scott, a former aspiring professional golfer and a PGA Pro, and Pam Scott. Growing up in a supportive middle-class family, Adam received encouragement to pursue his interests in sports from a young age, which laid the groundwork for his future success.

Phil Scott played a pivotal role in nurturing Adam’s passion for golf. As a skilled golfer himself, Phil Scott not only taught Adam the fundamentals of the game but also managed his professional career, helping him secure endorsement deals and handle business investments. When Adam was nine years old, his family moved to the Sunshine Coast in Queensland, and later settled on the Gold Coast. This proximity to the beach sparked Adam’s interest in surfing, which he quickly embraced alongside his passion for golf.

His early years perfectly summarise that. Adam Scott attended Southport School and Kooralbyn International School during his education. He later studied briefly at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV) before turning professional in 2000. By the time he was 17, he had already made a name for himself in the golfing community, winning the Australian Boys’ Amateur twice in 1997 and 1998. So, where does Adam Scott’s loyalty lie? Well, his native country, Australia!

Adam Scott turned pro in 2000, as mentioned earlier; however, his next big family break came in 2001, a year after he turned pro. Why? Well, he met his wife, Marie Kojzar, in 2001.

Adam Scott shares a beautiful married life with Marie Kojar

Adam Scott’s wife, Marie Kojzar, has been a significant support throughout his professional career. The couple met in 2001, shortly after Scott turned pro, when Kojzar worked as a nanny for fellow golfer Thomas Bjorn. Born in Stockholm, Sweden, Marie graduated from the Royal College of Art and has worked at Alison Brooks Architect Ltd. and Strategisk Arkitektur.

Their relationship experienced several ups and downs, including a breakup in 2008 due to the pressures of Scott’s burgeoning golf career and the challenges of maintaining a relationship in the public eye. However, they reconciled in 2013, which allowed them to strengthen their bond before ultimately tying the knot in 2014. They held their wedding in a private ceremony at Scott’s home in the Bahamas, where they surprisingly kept the event a secret from their guests.

Together, Adam and Marie have built a family while maintaining a low profile. They welcomed their first child, daughter Bo Vera Scott, in February 2015, followed by two sons, Byron and Bjorn, whose birth years remain undisclosed. The couple has chosen to keep their children away from the spotlight, with the last sighting of the family together occurring at the Pro-Am Day at RACV Royal Pines Resort in 2019. The family enjoys a happy life split between their homes in the Bahamas and Switzerland, emphasizing their commitment to privacy and family values.