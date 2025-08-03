Is Andrea Lee American? LPGA Pro’s Ethnicity & Background Explored

Andrea Lee has a way of keeping fans guessing, both with her pinpoint approach shots and the story behind her meteoric rise. From making a U.S. Women’s Open cut at just 15 to stacking wins from Stanford to the LPGA Tour, she’s built a career that feels like it’s only getting started. But there’s more to Lee than her scorecard and it’s a part of her story that makes her journey even more fascinating.

Lee’s career began in Los Angeles, where she was born in 1998 to Korean parents, James and Sunny, who had each moved to the U.S. as children. Growing up in Hermosa Beach, Lee’s childhood blended American life with the values of her Korean heritage: discipline, dedication, and quiet confidence. Introduced to golf at age five by her father, she quickly began dominating junior events, collecting dozens of titles before high school. By her mid‑teens, she was already playing in professional majors, impressing fans and fellow golfers alike. Her path through Stanford University solidified her reputation as one of the most accomplished collegiate players of her time, setting the stage for her transition to the LPGA Tour, where she now continues to build on a career defined by precision, resilience, and a rich cultural heritage.

This strong foundation soon paid off professionally. In 2022, she captured her first professional victory on the Epson Tour at the Casino Del Sol Golf Classic, a breakthrough that paved the way for her maiden LPGA Tour win later that year at the Portland Classic. That victory was especially meaningful, as she dedicated it to her late grandfather, who had always believed in her. Building on this momentum, Lee earned back-to-back selections to the U.S. Solheim Cup team in 2023 and 2024, contributing a strong winning record and solidifying her status as a key player on the international stage.

The Role of Her Parents in Andrea Lee’s Golf Journey

Andrea Lee’s love for golf started thanks to her parents, James and Sunny Lee, who have been her biggest supporters every step of the way. Both originally from South Korea, they moved to the U.S. as kids and brought with them a strong work ethic and close family values. James, who’s a golfer himself, got Andrea into the game early and has been there helping her grow through all those junior tournaments.

Sunny has been just as important behind the scenes, making sure Andrea balanced golf with school and life outside the course. Together, they’ve built a solid foundation that’s helped Andrea not only become a great player but also stay grounded and focused. Their support and guidance continue to be a big part of what drives her success on the LPGA Tour today.

With her parents cheering her on every step of the way, Andrea’s got the perfect blend of talent and family fire fueling her climb to the top. And honestly, there’s no telling how far she’ll go next.