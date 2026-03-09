Is Brooks Koepka Eligible for the Players Championship 2026? PGA Tour Criteria Explored

Brooks Koepka left the PGA Tour for LIV Golf and walked away from everything that came with Tour membership. Now he is back, and one of the first questions fans are asking is whether he can tee it up at TPC Sawgrass. The short answer is yes, and here is how that works.

Koepka returned to the PGA Tour in January 2026 through the newly created Returning Member Program. The program was built specifically for players who had been away for at least two years and had won a major between 2022 and 2025. Brooks Koepka qualified based on his 2023 PGA Championship victory and formally accepted the program’s terms ahead of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.

His PLAYERS Championship eligibility runs through 2028, tied directly to that PGA Championship win. A PGA Championship victory carries a multi-season winner’s exemption that covers The PLAYERS, so Brooks Koepka needs no special invite or sponsor exemption. His record gets him in.

His major exemptions across the board are equally strong.

The 2018 U.S. Open keeps him in that field through 2028, and three PGA Championship titles give him a lifetime exemption into that event. The 2023 win also locks in his spots at the Masters and The Open Championship through 2028.

Returning came with a real financial price.

Brooks Koepka receives no FedEx Cup bonus money in 2026 and is excluded from the Tour’s Player Equity Program for five years, potentially costing him $50 to $85 million. He also agreed to a $5 million charitable contribution as part of his reinstatement terms.

Imago RECORD DATE NOT STATED 2nd October 2025 The Carnoustie Golf Links, Carnoustie, Angus, Scotland Alfred Dunhill Links Golf Championship, Round One Brooks Koepka of USA on the second tee of Carnoustie Championship golf course during the first round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUK DavidxYoung

For the FedEx Cup Playoffs, Koepka qualifies if he finishes inside the top 70 during the regular season. His results carry no impact on other players’ playoff eligibility or 2027 Tour status. Returning members are added to fields, not substituted in.

As a returning member, Brooks Koepka cannot access sponsor exemptions for Signature Events and must qualify through performance pathways such as the Aon Next 10 or Aon Swing 5. At The Players, his winner’s exemption makes that irrelevant.

The PLAYERS Championship has one of the most detailed and layered eligibility structures on Tour. Understanding how golfers get in helps explain why Koepka’s path is actually more straightforward than it might seem.

How do golfers qualify for The PLAYERS Championship?

The PLAYERS Championship field holds around 144 players, filled through several performance-based categories.

Current and previous season PGA Tour winners earn automatic entry. The Tour’s merit-based system means champions qualify without needing anything beyond their win.

FedEx Cup standing is another major route in. Players who accumulate points consistently through the season secure their spot in the Sawgrass field.

Multi-season exemptions cover a separate group.

Major championship winners receive exemptions that automatically qualify them for The Players across multiple seasons. Brooks Koepka’s 2023 PGA Championship win places him in this category, covering him through 2028.

The Tour also confirmed that The PLAYERS can expand its field to accommodate returning elite players under the 2026 Returning Member Program, without removing any spots from active members.

Koepka’s major-winner exemption settles the question. He tees it up at TPC Sawgrass in 2026, no additional criteria needed.