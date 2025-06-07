Is Cameron Champ Married in 2025? PGA Tour Star’s Love Life Explored

For the PGA Tour pro, Cameron Champ, dreams indeed do come true. Having lost his Tour card last year after a series of poor finishes, the golfer wasn’t even supposed to be at the RBC Canadian–the event where he is currently leading. However, for a golfer who has “been taking it easy on myself,” because “This game is hard,” part of the confidence comes from the beautiful woman standing by her side, Jessica Birdsong. But are these two beautiful people married in the 2025 season?

Cameron Champ and Jessica Birdsong have kept their relationship low-profile, often sharing glimpses of their lives through Instagram. In 2018, Champ announced their relationship with a post that read, “One lucky guy!!!❤️ ” on December 29, 2018. As the holiday season approached in 2019, Champ shared more exciting news on Instagram, revealing that he had found the “woman of my dreams.” On December 11, 2019, he posted a photo of himself proposing in front of a Christmas tree, stating, “It’s OFFICIAL!! ❤️ You’re the woman of my dreams, my best friend, and my biggest supporter! I wouldn’t want to spend my life with anyone else but you!💍.”

In 2020, anticipation grew as Champ hinted at their upcoming wedding. On April 24, he wished Jessica a happy birthday with a heartfelt message, saying, “Happy Birthday babe! Love you more than you know and I’m extremely grateful to have you in my life. November 2020 can’t come sooner! ❤️.” The couple tied the knot on December 3, 2020, marking the beginning of their life together as husband and wife. How did Cameron Champ celebrate it with his fans? He shared a picture on Instagram and said, “Dreams do come true 🙏❤️.”

Fast forward to July 2023, and the couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy. Champ withdrew from the 3M Open before the opening round to be with his family during this special time, as reported by Golfweek. This particular journey has been amazing as well, it seems.

On May 13, 2024, Cameron Champ expressed his love for his wife on Mother’s Day, saying, “Happy Mother’s Day to my beautiful wife❤️.” He thanked her for being an incredible mother, highlighting her loving and caring nature, and called her “without a doubt my superhero in our story.” He felt fortunate to have her by his side on their amazing journey with their little boy, concluding with, “Love you!”

However, who is Jessica Birdsong–the woman who makes Cameron Champ such a lucky man?

Everything you need to know about Jessica Birdsong

Jessica Champ, born on April 22, 1998, is currently 25 years old. She is the daughter of Micah Birdsong and Dawn Lazar Birdsong. Notably, she has chosen not to discuss her career or business in the media. Jessica shares a passion for horses. She maintains a low profile, keeps her social media accounts private, and is often seen at events supporting her husband, similar to other wives and girlfriends of PGA Tour players.

A talented leather artist, Jessica creates exquisite leather pieces and operates a business named Roots+Thistle. In her professional capacity, she showcases her custom-designed leather products, including bags, hats, keychains, and decorative items. Her business’s Instagram account has over 250 followers and highlights her artistic work. However, her personal Instagram remains private, and she has not disclosed details about her education and early life.