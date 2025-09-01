Is Charlie Woods Playing in the 2025 Walker Cup? Schedule Explored

Charlie Woods showed promise at the TPC Sawgrass during the Junior Players Championship, but he could not clinch the title and lost to his 16-year-old rival, Miles Russell. It was Woods’ first time competing in this event, and despite his strong performance, the tournament ended in heartbreak. Now, with the next major event for junior golfers, the Walker Cup, happening on September 6 to 7 at Cypress Point, the question on everyone’s mind is whether Charlie Woods will be teeing up there.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

No, Woods will not be playing in the Walker Cup this year. The USGA’s International Team Selection didn’t pick him for the U.S. squad, so he’ll have to watch from the sidelines. The ten players who made it are Jackson Koivun, Ben James, Michael La Sasso, Preston Stout, Ethan Fang, Tommy Morrison, Jase Summy, Stewart Hagestad, Mason Howell, and Jacob Modleski.

Wood’s season has been full of ups and downs. He had a big high when he won the Team TaylorMade Invitational, showing everyone the talent he has. But things didn’t go so well at the 77th U.S. Junior Amateur Championship, where he missed the cut after the second round. So yeah, it was not a big surprise that he did not make it the Walker Cup this month, and it seems like he will most probably sit and relax and focus on his next goal.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Walker Cup is one of the most prestigious events in amateur golf, bringing together a 10-man team from the United States and a team of players from Great Britain and Ireland, chosen by The R&A. Played over two days, the competition features eight foursomes (alternate-shot) matches and 18 singles matches.

The tournament has a rich history stretching back to 1922, when the very first U.S. Walker Cup team defeated Great Britain and Ireland 8-4 at the National Golf Links of America, and Charlie Woods, father of even Tiger Woods, has played the event in 1995. Tiger Woods made his only Walker Cup appearance at Royal Porthcawl. He finished with a 2-2 record, but despite his strong play, the American team fell short, losing for just the fourth time in the event’s long history.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The R&A (@therandagolf) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Missing out on the Walker Cup doesn’t define Charlie Woods’ season. While falling short at the Junior Players Championship was a tough blow for Charlie and his father, too, he’s still had plenty of bright moments to celebrate.

AD

Charlie Woods Nails Incredible Hole-in-One at Junior Players Championship

Even in a tough tournament, Charlie Woods found a moment to shine that he will remember forever. During the final round at the Junior Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, the 16-year-old holed out for an incredible ace on the par-3 third hole.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Woods ripped a perfect iron shot from 177 yards that flew straight toward the flag. For a few tense seconds, everyone around the green watched in awe as the ball tracked perfectly, and then it plopped into the cup.

The celebration was quiet but meaningful. His playing partners gave him low-key high-fives, Woods carefully repaired his pitch mark, and he gave a brief wave to the crowd. Unlike the loud excitement of last year’s PNC Championship ace with Tiger Woods cheering him on, this one was more personal, a small but unforgettable victory in a challenging round. With lessons learned and experience gained this season, he now has a clear path forward—and the rest of the junior golf world will be watching closely to see what he does next.