Is Daniel Berger American? PGA Tour Pro’s Ethnicity & Background Explored

Daniel Berger is ensuring everyone knows his name. At the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational, he fired 9-under 63 in the opening round to take the early lead and remind everyone of his scoring ability. As his name rises, many fans are looking back at the story of the Florida native: his ethnicity, family roots, and upbringing.

Daniel Berger is American, born on April 7, 1993, in Plantation, Florida. He grew up in Key Biscayne before his family relocated to Jupiter, Florida. His ethnicity is Jewish; he was born to parents Nadia and Jay Berger.

His father, Jay, was a professional tennis player who reached No. 7 in the world in 1990, later serving as head of men’s tennis for the USTA and as head coach of the 2012 U.S. Olympic tennis team. Indeed, athletic excellence is deeply ingrained in this family.

His grandmother, Roslyn Swift Berger, was an accomplished amateur golfer inducted into the Greater Buffalo, New York, Sports Hall of Fame in 2000. Therefore, Daniel’s decision to pick up a club at the age of 10 was almost predestined.

Daniel Berger wears his American identity proudly, and his Instagram makes that clear. Where he posted how he was celebrating the 4th of July with a large group of friends, everyone dressed in American flag gear, having a wonderful time poolside.

Golf was never just a hobby for Berger. It became an obsession early on. His mother, Nadia, put it best at the 2015 Honda Classic, watching from the stands with eight other family members.

“He wants to think, breathe, and eat golf,” she said.

Daniel Berger’s golf journey so far

He skipped high school golf to compete on the national and international junior circuit, then played at Florida State University, leading the ACC with a 69.36 stroke average in spring 2013. That same year, he also won the SunTrust Gator Invitational and Seminole Intercollegiate before turning professional at age 20.

His record on the PGA Tour is impressive. Berger earned back-to-back wins at the FedEx St. Jude Classic in 2016 and 2017. Then he also won the 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge and followed it by winning the 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, closing it out with an eagle on 18. He also played in the 2021 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, going 2-1-0 as the U.S. won 19-9.

A back injury sidelined him for the entire 2023 season. His return in 2024 was a slow rebuild, with a T2 finish at the WM Phoenix Open showing early signs that the game was coming back.

Now, it remains to be seen how his 2026 pans out.