Is David Puig Married in 2025? LIV Golf Pro’s Love Life Explored

The Australian PGA Championship might get its new champion for 2025. And that very well could be Spanish sensation David Puig. The win would be monumental, as his last came a year ago at the IRS Prima Malaysian Open. As he celebrates the triumph, he will have a significant other on his side: his partner Berta Sanchez.

Sanchez has been with Puig, reportedly, since their college days. A look at their Instagram will show their earliest photos together from 2018. Since then, the relationship has stood strong, and just this year, it achieved a new milestone. The couple got engaged on August 1st, with Sanchez posting on her Instagram announcing the news.

The entire carousel showed the couple as Sanchez held a red rose and Puig, their pet dog. From the pictures, it looked like the proposal took place a few moments ago. Their caption said, “Forever💚💍.” The moment they broke the news, Puig’s peers filled his comment box with all their love and blessings. His fellow Fireballs GC teammate Josele Ballester wrote “Enhorabuena pareja!😘” (Congratulations couple), whereas LIV star Joaquin Niemann, who recruited the Spaniard to LIV back in 2022, typed, “Si señooor 🔥🔥❤️”

Instagram is actually how the couple updates their fans about their relationship. They travel a lot, with trips to places like Budapest in 2019, where Puig defended his championship title as well as to several of their common friends’ weddings. Recently, the two attended the US Open (tennis) final match, where fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz defeated Italian player Jannik Sinner to claim his second victory at Arthur Ashe Stadium. They were joined by Sergio Garcia, and they all later posed for a picture with the Grand Slam Champion.

In between all these trips and a tight schedule, the LIV pro never forgets to celebrate his fiancée’s birthdays. On Berta Sanchez’s 23rd, he dropped a heartfelt post, writing, “23 years of the princess❤️ !! Can’t wait to spend all your birthdays by your side!! Ly❤️❤️” But this is not it. Every year-end recap on Puig’s socials features Sanchez more than anyone else. That itself speaks volumes about her importance in his life.

Berta Sanchez has her own gold resume

Berta Sanchez is not simply a golfer’s partner; she herself is an accomplished player in her own right. Her collegiate golf career is impressive, with an OVC Championship record as a Jacksonville State University freshman. She was also named the Ohio Valley Conference Champion, Conference Player of the Year, and Freshman of the Year.

Later on, Sanchez shifted to Kent State University, and that was where her golf career took new heights. She competed for the Golden Flashes women’s golf team and received multiple praises from her coaches. One of them was Casey VanDamme, who was notably impressed with Sanchez’s “commitment, determination, and belief in herself.” It was Kent State itself where she finished in the top-25 at the Lady Buckeye Invitational and had a season-best 219 at the UCF Challenge.

Hence, it’s clear that she’s no less than David Puig. The two have significant milestones in each other’s careers. Currently, they live together in Tempe, Arizona, the same place where Puig completed his final year of education at Arizona State University.