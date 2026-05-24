‘Is Going to be Okay’: Tiger Woods Stands By GF Vanessa Trump Amid Devastating Breast Cancer Battle

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump made things official in March 2025, and Tiger even posted that life just feels better with her around. They actually started dating back around Thanksgiving 2024, thanks to both living in Jupiter, Florida, and their kids going to the same school. They’ve kept things pretty low-key, mostly staying out of the spotlight, and have stuck together through some tough times. When Vanessa shared her breast cancer diagnosis on May 20, Tiger’s reaction was exactly what you’d expect from him.

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“Tiger has been very supportive of Vanessa through all of this and is really just focused on being there for her,” the source told Page Six. “He’s proud of how positive she’s stayed and how she’s handling everything so far. She’s been so strong, and he truly believes she’s going to be okay. He’s just trying to support her however he can right now.”

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People close to Tiger and Vanessa talked to Page Six right after the news came out, sharing how Tiger’s handling everything.

Vanessa took to Instagram to share her diagnosis, saying she’s already had a procedure done and is working with her doctors on what comes next. She’s asked for some privacy right now. As for Woods, he hasn’t put out any official statement or comment. Instead, we’ve just heard bits and pieces from people close to him, but that’s not really what this story is focusing on.

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Two days after the announcement, Vanessa shared a photo of herself and Woods on Instagram Stories. She captioned it, “My strength through it all! Family and the closest people to me.” This was the same image Woods used when he first confirmed their relationship in March 2025.

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Her daughter Kai Trump responded separately with a post of her own.

“Strongest person I know. Love you,” Kai wrote alongside a photo of the two of them.

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Ivanka Trump commented directly on Vanessa’s original diagnosis post.

“Praying for your continued strength and a swift recovery. Love you mama,” Ivanka wrote.

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Vanessa chose her caption and photo carefully. The timeline is straightforward. They began dating around Thanksgiving 2024 while living in Jupiter, Florida, and their children attended the same school. Woods went public with the relationship in March 2025, saying life was better with her. Their relationship faced challenges early on, including his lumbar disc surgery, Achilles repair, DUI arrest, and six weeks of treatment abroad. Despite these difficulties, sources told People that Vanessa remained close and supportive. The photo she shared after her diagnosis was not about appearances. It marked the beginning of a relationship that has faced many challenges and lasted.

Woods has not made any public statement about the diagnosis. Reports from sources close to the couple say there is a strong belief she will recover. For someone who rarely shares her emotions in the media, this consistent message stands out.

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Vanessa Trump’s support for Tiger Woods and the shared world they have built

After Woods was arrested for DUI on March 27 and entered rehab in Zurich in early April, Vanessa stayed publicly connected to him. Reports at the time noted she remained present, supporting Woods while managing her own responsibilities with five children. On April 3, just days after the arrest, she posted a photo of them together on Instagram Stories with the caption: “Love you.” This was her first public response and left no room for doubt.

This response was not sudden. For months, Vanessa’s daughter, Kai, and Woods’ son, Charlie, attended The Benjamin School in Palm Beach Gardens, which kept the couple connected during difficult times, according to sources. Woods was present at Kai’s graduation on May 15, five days before Vanessa’s diagnosis was made public, and the family appeared together. After Woods returned from treatment, reports confirmed the relationship remained intact, with sources saying they were still committed.

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Fox News reported that Woods’ private plane returned to Switzerland soon after he arrived in Florida on May 13. The timing matched Vanessa’s diagnosis, but neither Woods nor his representatives confirmed the reason for the trip. The record shows the couple has faced pressure from both sides. Sources now say Woods’ response to her diagnosis is consistent with how they have handled challenges before.