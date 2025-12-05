Is Hero World Challenge 2025 an Official PGA Tour Event? Do Players Get OWGR Points?

Golf Tips Handbook: Your Free Guide Awaits Unlock our Exclusive Golf Tips Handbook- a curated collection of the smartest, most practical lessons we’ve published this year. Download now

When Tiger Woods is not playing golf, he is making others play. Woods, who has been one of the biggest golfing icons of the decade, decided to host his own tournament, the Hero World Challenge. Hosted every December as per tradition, the event features the current top 20 golfers from all over the world who come and take part in the event.

One of the biggest USPs of the tournament is that it acts as a benefit for the Tiger Woods Foundation. Now, as the event takes place after the official conclusion of the PGA season, there is a couple of confusions related to the high-profile tournament. Listed below are two of the most frequently asked questions and their answers.

Is the Hero World Challenge an official PGA Tour event?

Well, technically, the Hero World Challenge is sanctioned under the PGA. However, it is not part of the official schedule. That’s why the event takes place only after the official PGA Tour season comes to an end. And just like every year, this year too, the top 20 players will be battling it out in the Bahamas. Unfortunately, Woods won’t be available to play this year as he is still recovering from his back surgery.

Even without the US golfing legend, the field is looking pretty much stacked. With the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Keegan Bradley, J.J. Spaun, Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth, Cameron Young, Hideki Matsuyama, and many other stars making an appearance, the fans will surely be treated to a stellar show at the Albany Golf Club. Now, with all the big names giving so much effort, a pretty common question fans ask is: Do the players get OWGR points?

Does Hero World Challenge offer OWGR points to its players?

While the Hero World Challenge does not have FedEx points, it surely does grant its players the OWGR points. Despite the field being small, the tournament is listed on the official website of the OWGR.

As of now, the overall field rating consists of 114.85958 points. However, the projected 1st place points stand at a whopping 30.30595 points. Surely, while otherwise the event is being perceived as a fun and lighthearted holiday entertainment outing, the players will itch to get their hands on those 30-odd points.

And the OWGR points are not the only reason for the players to feel motivated. The Hero World Challenge also comes in at a staggering $5 million purse. And if that’s not all, the winner at the Albany Golf Club is slated to take home $1 million. At the moment, looking at the standings, it seems like the defending champion, Scottie Scheffler, will be the one to emerge victorious. The world No.1 Scheffler is playing for the first time since his Ryder Cup appearance.