Is Kai Trump Joining Donald Trump at the Presidents Cup?

President Donald Trump returned to the Presidents Cup at Medinah Country Club this weekend, but Kai Trump has not been reported at the event. Her absence stands out because she was by her grandfather’s side at last year’s Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, where she arrived with him on Marine One and drew media attention.

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Kai has also been building her own name in golf. The 19-year-old made her LPGA debut at The Annika in November 2025 and joined the University of Miami women’s golf team this fall. However, a recurring left wrist injury has already disrupted her college season, leaving her out of competition after her opening tournament.

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Trump’s visit to the Presidents Cup had been known before the event. Golfweek reported that he had asked for 15 minutes to speak to the crowd before Sunday’s singles matches. This was his first Presidents Cup visit since 2017, when he attended as honorary chairman at Liberty National.

The Secret Service also increased security and screening at Medinah because of Trump’s visit. His appearance also brought some political attention to the event. ABC7 Chicago reported that both a pro-Trump rally and separate protests were planned outside the course. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker also spoke publicly about the visit.

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The question about Kai being at the Presidents Cup is fair because she has joined her grandfather at major golf events before. Kai Trump has also become a familiar young name in golf over the past two years. She has a YouTube channel where she shares videos of playing golf with her grandfather.

Kai Trump’s start to college golf has been difficult because of a recurring left wrist injury. In November 2025, she finished last in a 108-player field at her LPGA Tour debut at The Annika. Kai had surgery on her wrist in 2026. The surgery repaired damage to the tissues around her ECU tendon and fibrocartilage complex. Dr. Thomas Graham performed the surgery at the Lehigh Valley Orthopedic Institute. Kai spent the winter recovering and returned to training in March 2026. She shared a post with the caption, “We’re so back.”

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However, the injury returned during her first official college tournament for the University of Miami. At the Golfweek Fall Challenge from September 6-8 at Caledonia Golf & Fish Club in South Carolina, Kai first hurt her wrist after hitting the ground near a cart path. She felt a shock through her arm. She then hurt it again on the 10th hole while hitting her driver.

Kai played through the pain and finished with rounds of 78, 76, and 81. She tied for 102nd out of 120 golfers. She has since been treated by Dr. Jeff Wiegers and is working to get her wrist healthy again. Kai is expected to return to competition at the Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational from October 16-18 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.