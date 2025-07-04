Is Kris Ventura American? PGA Tour Pro’s Ethnicity & Background Explored

In 2019, still far away from earning his PGA Tour card, a disheartened Kris Ventura confessed, “How am I going to get to the TOUR? Especially with what happened in Q School. It felt like, wow, the world really doesn’t want me to play on TOUR.” Skip six years, and he is at the PGA Tour now, and now even looking to build a strong portfolio on the American circuit. Given his remarkable rise in recent years, you couldn’t help but be curious about him. Well, here’s an understanding of Im’s background.

Often called “Kris,” Kristoffer Evensen Ventura was born on February 24, 1995, in Puebla, Mexico, to a Mexican father, Carlos, and a Norwegian mother, Charlotte. Aside from his parents, Ventura has two brothers, Federico and Pablo, in his family. Given the varied family heritage, Ventura spent much of his childhood in Mexico before relocating to Rygge, Norway, with his family at the age of 12. And, hey, the family background has also made him multilingual. As per reports, the PGA Tour pro speaks English, Spanish, and Norwegian, and is also actively learning Italian and German.

While in Norway, he attended the WANG Toppidrett Golf School in Oslo, where he honed his golfing skills. As a junior golfer, Ventura represented his country and the continent of Europe on several occasions. Notably, he played for Norway at the 2012 and 2014 Eisenhower Trophy and wore Team Europe colors at the 2010 Junior Ryder Cup and the 2017 Palmer Cup.

But it’s in the following year that Kris Ventura faced two completely different emotions: he finally turned pro in 2018 and, in the same year, underwent an emergency appendectomy just before the final stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament. Despite not being able to swing at 100 percent, he competed in the event and finished near the bottom. This experience motivated him to enter the 2019 Korn Ferry Tour season with minimal status. So, is Kris Ventura American? The answer is “no.”

So, after turning pro, what was his next big break? It came this year with his marriage to Silje Wiberg.

Kris Ventura enjoys a lovely married life with Silje Wiberg

Kris Ventura is a pretty private person when it comes to his personal life, and so it’s no wonder he doesn’t talk about his wife, Silje Wiberg, as much as you’d expect. However, he still does not shy away from showcasing his love for Silje on his Instagram account. In fact, Ventura even shared some happy news with his followers in June 2024. Then, Ventura updated his fans about his recent engagement with Wiberg and said, “Forever with you sounds pretty good 💍🤍.”

The next big news, however, came this season. On February 4, 2025, Kris Ventura announced that he had finally tied the knot with Silje Wiberg. In his Instagram update, the PGA Tour pro shared a few pictures of the newly married couple and said, “Mr. & Mrs. Ventura🤍.” Undoubtedly, this is a big break for Kris Ventura!

However, outside these moments, the golfer has shared plenty of their happy moments with his fans. In May 2024, the two spent some time off from the course in Norway. In his Instagram update, Ventura said, “Brought the good weather with us☀️ Nothing like a little Norwegian summer in between tournaments🇳🇴.” Given these moments and more, there’s no doubt that the couple are going to lead a happy married life! Cheers to that!