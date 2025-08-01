Is Mac Meissner Married in 2025? PGA Tour Star’s Love Life Revealed

Mac Meissner was gearing up for the 2025 Valero Texas Open when he opened up on his love for his family and playing at his “home,” saying, “Oh, they’re great, love soaking up time here at home. My parents still live here so it’s great to be able to spend some time with them and hopefully get some family out and friends, put together a good week.” It is undeniable, then, that this PGA Tour pro enjoys a loving relationship with his parents, just as he does with his life partner.

Yes, Mac Meissner, ladies and gentlemen, is taken. Mac Meissner met his partner, Kennedy, while in college, and their relationship blossomed over the years. Kennedy, who graduated from Southern Methodist University (SMU) in 2021 with a degree in Applied Physiology and Sport Management, has been in Meissner’s life for a long time now.

But it wasn’t until November 2022 that the couple’s romance reached a new high when Meissner proposed to Kennedy at Pebble Beach in California. He shared the moment on Instagram, captioning it, “Favorite person in my favorite place. Love you forever! ❤️.” The couple eventually tied the knot on November 18, 2023, at the Fort Worth Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

After exchanging vows, the now 26-year-old Meissner celebrated the night with a heartfelt post on Instagram, saying, “Danced the night away with the whole gang! Love you KPM!” And Meissner’s joy has always been evident when it comes to her, especially given how she has been for him during all his highs and lows.

On his KFT journey, for instance, Kennedy was just a striking presence that Meissner shared their picture and said in 2022: “Man, I love my team. Decent couple weeks on the KFT. Looking for the putter to heat up with the temps this week in Wichita. 🫠🥵.” However, one of the reasons Kennedy shows so much support for her husband is that she… herself played golf!

Get to know Kennedy Meissner, the talented wife of Mac Meissner

Kennedy Meissner, wife of professional golfer Mac Meissner, has built a notable career in golf and sports management. Kennedy’s passion for golf led her to compete professionally with the LPGA from May 2022 to July 2023. Apart from her golf career, she’s also excelled in sports management. Since August 2021, Kennedy has been working as an Account Manager for the Payne Stewart Kids Golf Foundation in Dallas, Texas.

Kennedy’s academic journey reflects her passion for sports and management. Kennedy earned her High School Diploma from Texas Connections Academy at Houston between 2015 and 2017, laying a strong foundation for her future endeavors. Following her high school graduation, the former golfer studied at Southern Methodist University (SMU), where she earned a degree in Applied Physiology and Sport Management, with a minor in Advertising.

While at SMU, Kennedy was a talented golfer, playing for the NCAA Women’s Golf team. She also joined the Watermark College Leadership Team, where she contributed to various campus projects. Balancing sports and studies, Kennedy graduated in May 2022, ready to take on new challenges. Now, given their love for new challenges and golf, it’s no wonder that Kennedy Meissner and Mac Meissner have been happily married for three years now — certainly, more will come in the future!