Is Marco Penge Married? DP World Tour Pro’s Personal Life Explored

Sometimes the best love stories start before the love even begins. That’s precisely what happened with Marco and Sophie Penge. Before they became one of golf’s most enduring love stories, they were busy making history as individual champions. In 2013 and 2014, these two teenagers accomplished something truly remarkable. They became the first Boys’ and Girls’ Fairhaven Trophy Champions to successfully defend their titles in consecutive years. The twist that makes this story so special? Neither had any idea they would eventually share a life.

Their competitive partnership started even before romance bloomed. In 2016, Marco and Sophie Lamb clinched the prestigious Sunningdale Foursomes title in their first attempt competing together. The tournament nearly ended in disaster for Marco when food poisoning struck him on the final day. Despite feeling ill, he delivered the tournament-winning shot. “Sophie had hit our ball to the rough just off the green. I then chipped in, and it was game over, we were the champions,” Marco recalled.

This victory proved their connection extended beyond individual achievements. Their relationship began in February 2015 when both teenagers pursued professional golf dreams. Now, nearly a decade later, their partnership has evolved into something much more profound. Today, that teenage romance has blossomed into a committed marriage and growing family.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Marco Penge married his longtime partner Sophie Penge (née Lamb) in July 2023. The 26-year-old DP World Tour professional’s relationship with Sophie spans nearly a decade, beginning when they were teenage golf prodigies. The couple welcomed their first child, son Enzo, in June 2024.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S O P H I E P E N G E 🤍 (@sophie__penge) Expand Post

Marco often discusses the impact of fatherhood on his career. Following his breakthrough victory at the 2025 Hainan Classic, he revealed that he had been watching videos of Enzo during the final round. “All of us lads are doing this for our wives, our families, our kids — to be able to say that I’ve won on the DP World Tour when my son’s a little older and kind of be a hero to him,” he explained. The win came just months after returning from a three-month suspension for betting violations.

While their professional achievements brought them together, their family backgrounds and personal values have kept them grounded through every challenge.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Marco Penge and Sophie’s family life and personal journey

Both Marco and Sophie come from supportive family backgrounds that shaped their approach to life and golf. Marco’s journey began in Horsham, West Sussex, where his parents, Angelo and Marie Penge, nurtured his talent from age five. His mother, Marie, sparked the family’s golf passion by buying Angelo clubs for his 40th birthday, telling him he needed to relax. The Penges even installed a nine-foot putting green in their home to support Marco’s development.

Sophie grew up in Clitheroe, Lancashire, where she developed her strong work ethic and close family bonds. She frequently credited her parents and coach for providing unwavering support throughout her amateur career. This strong family foundation has guided their approach to building their family unit.

The couple’s approach to balancing professional golf with family life became especially evident during Marco’s suspension period. Rather than viewing the three-month break negatively, they embraced it as precious family time together as they navigated challenges while raising their newborn son. Marco’s Instagram activity decreased significantly, but he appeared more frequently on Sophie’s social media as they traveled together with baby Enzo.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Beyond raising Enzo, the couple’s shared values shine through in their community involvement. During the COVID pandemic, Marco and Sophie organized charity cycling fundraisers for NHS families, demonstrating their commitment to helping others. Marco also brings his love for Arsenal FC into their household, while both parents now find motivation in creating a better future for Enzo.

The suspension period ultimately strengthened their family unit, allowing Marco to be present during Enzo’s early months while Sophie balanced motherhood with her role supporting Marco’s career ambitions. Their partnership continues to evolve from teenage champions to devoted parents, proving that their remarkable bond extends far beyond the golf course into a lifetime of shared dreams.