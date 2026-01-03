Is Michael Thorbjornsen Dating Anyone in 2026? PGA Tour Rising Star’s Personal Life Explored

A “rising star,” on whom Captain Rory McIlroy had immense faith, for Michael Thorbjornsen, it was not easy to be this heroic. Taking the Boston Common Golf to its first-ever winning podium, the 24-year-old will now be the centre of attraction. And this is something he would need, after he talked about the “struggles” he faces on the Tour.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The “struggles” of being single. Yes, Michael Thorbjornsen is not dating anyone. By his own account, he is a loner who eats lunch by himself, while watching others enjoy with their partners.

“I’m like, damn, like this sucks,” he said in a video published on October 28.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story..