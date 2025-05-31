Is Miguel Angel Jiménez Married in 2025? Former PGA Tour Golfer’s Love Life Explored

As Miguel Ángel Jiménez cruised off in a miniature silver Aston Martin—a one-of-a-kind prize for his win at the 2025 Hoag Classic of the PGA Tour Champions—the golf world couldn’t help but notice a beautiful blonde sitting snugly beside him. With a dazzling smile, she held up his crystal trophy with pride as he gazed lovingly at her. As they shared a celebratory spin in the tiny electric car presented by the tournament sponsor, spectators were left wondering, Who is she?

Well, that striking lady is none other than his wife. The Spanish golfing legend, known for his cigar-smoking swagger and ageless game, has actually walked down the aisle twice. Jiminez, now 61, first got married in 1991 to his childhood sweetheart, Montserrat Bravo Ramirez. The couple shared nearly two decades and raised two sons, Miguel Ángel, 27, and Víctor, 24, before going their separate ways in 2010.

Following their divorce, the Malaga native found love again, this time on the fairways of Austria. In 2011, fate introduced Miguel Ángel Jiménez to his future second wife, Austrian beauty Susanna Styblo, during a tournament in her home country. Styblo caught Jiménez’s eye instantly. “She was on the course watching the golf, and she followed us for eight holes,” he reminisced. “At one point I leaned over and said to my caddie, ‘I see a beautiful blonde over there… I want to know exactly where she is on every part of the golf course.”

While waiting to take his shot, he kept glancing her way. “Our eyes locked for a moment, and I smiled. And she smiled back.” Later on the driving range, fate gave him another chance. “I saw her there, and we started talking—in English!” he said. That moment sparked the beginning of a whirlwind romance, letting neither language nor borders stand in their way. The connection was instant, and before long, the two were inseparable.

Miguel Angel Jiménez’s wedded bliss

The couple dated for two years before exchanging rings in a sunny summer wedding on May 3, 2014, at his very own course — the Miguel Ángel Jiménez Golf Club in Torremolinos, Spain. It was a sunny, picture-perfect day, and the ceremony was nothing short of enchanting.

Susanne stunned in a strapless white mermaid-style gown, carrying a vibrant bouquet of spring blooms, while Jiménez looked dapper in a charcoal grey suit paired with a yellow-and-blue striped tie. As Susanna made her grand entrance in a vintage black Rolls-Royce, Jiménez couldn’t keep his eyes off her, clearly captivated by how beautiful she looked.

Fast-forward to 2025, and the spark between them still burns bright. In fact, on May 7, the pro golfer celebrated their 11th anniversary with a touching Instagram reel, captioned simply, “Happy Anniversary, I love you.” The post featured a montage of cherished photos and videos of the couple over the years, much to the delight of fans who flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages.

For a man who’s spent his life on the fairways, it is no surprise that Miguel Ángel Jiménez found the love of his life on the course—marrying a fan who became his biggest supporter. With Susanne as his good luck charm, cheering him on and sharing in his victories, it’s pretty clear — he is also a winner at life.