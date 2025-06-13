Is Oakmont’s Iconic ‘Church Pews’ Copied? History Behind the Bunker Explored

Hitting into the “Church Pews” at Oakmont feels like attending a long sermon—once you’re in, you might find yourself praying for a quick escape! While some have claimed that the historic course once had as many as 350 bunkers, whether that’s true or not, the Church Pews certainly stand out as a bunker that embodies “survival of the fittest.” The “Church Pew” hazard spans the third and fourth holes, while a smaller version featuring nine rows exists for the Church Pew bunker on the 15th hole. But, hey, is this particular bunker unique or a copied version of The Springhaven Club?

The Springhaven Club, established in 1896, holds significance for its historical and design contributions to golf course architecture. Founded by three women inspired by their experiences abroad, the club featured a design often credited to Ida Dixon, one of the first female golf architects. Although the original grass mounds at Springhaven lasted only a few years, they played a crucial role in shaping the course’s aesthetic and strategic elements. Could the “Church Pews” at Oakmont have drawn inspiration from it?

Not really. So, why are we comparing them? Well, for their designs, for one thing. The “Church Pews” bunker at Oakmont Country Club is often seen as a copied version of a design from The Springhaven Club due to several historical and design connections. Originally, Henry Fownes did not include the church pews in Oakmont’s 1903 design; they evolved over time, particularly between the 1927 and 1935 U.S. Opens, likely influenced by Springhaven’s earlier grass mounds, known as a “steeplechase,” visible in 1924 aerial photographs.

The configuration of these mounds resembles the long, grassy tufts of the “Church Pews” bunker. Additionally, W.C. Fownes, son of Henry, likely drew inspiration from his visits to Springhaven while traveling for tournaments, as both clubs shared a competitive community. There’s no documented record of The Springhaven Club claiming to be the original inspiration behind Church Pews; however, there’s really no other way to put it: the “Church Pews” are a prime example of flattery through imitation. Whether the inspiration comes from The Springhaven Club or not, the Church Pews is known for being brutal.

What will happen if a golfer ends up in the “Church Pews?”

In 2010, Bob Ford, Oakmont’s former head golf professional, said of “Church Pews,” “Everyone looks forward to seeing the Church Pews in person. But they certainly don’t want to get too close.” And he was right about that one thing, considering how brutal Oakmont is as a course.

Oakmont Country Club, renowned for its narrow fairways and challenging layout, is promising a dramatic test for the world’s best golfers at the ongoing 2025 U.S. Open. The course’s reputation for difficulty is well-earned, as evidenced by the 2016 Championship, where only four players managed to break par, with three finishing at just -1. The lush, rough, and deep bunkers, particularly the iconic “Church Pews,” demand exceptional accuracy off the tee, making pars essential and every stroke a true test of skill. And that’s where the stats come in.

The statistics regarding the Church Pews bunker and its impact on scoring come from Shot Scope data, which provides insights into golfers’ performance in various situations on the course. This data reveals that when players find themselves in the Church Pews bunker on hole 3, they typically lose an average of 1.25 strokes compared to those who avoid the hazard. On hole 4, the penalty is slightly less severe, costing golfers an average of 0.61 strokes. Players often face the tough decision of hitting clubs between an 8-iron and a 54-degree wedge to escape the mounds, emphasizing the importance of getting out on the first attempt.

Now, the question remains: how many players will conquer Oakmont’s challenges and finish under par on Sunday?